Indiana coach Curt Cignetti’s never let his attention stray from Saturday night’s opponent — Purdue

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana coach Curt Cignetti's never let his attention stray from Saturday night's opponent — Purdue. His players didn't either. Win, and everything else, they told themselves, would take care of itself.

The waiting game that began Friday night with losses by Nebraska and Minnesota to hurt the Hoosiers' long-shot chance of reaching next weekend'schampionship game turned brighter Saturday when No. 15 USC routed cross-city rival No. 10 UCLA 45-10 before the Hoosiers took the field. Then nearly an hour after the Hoosiers blew out rival Purdue 41-14 for the third straight year, the Hoosiers collected the Old Oaken Bucket and began inquiring about whether Washington would give the 2025 Big Ten champs a chance to repeat, The Huskies took care of their part by pulling a second straight upset, this time beating Oregon on the road 33-27 in double overtime.

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And just like that Indiana and UCLA and the two former James Madison coaches will square off next weekend in Indianapolis.said after catching TD passes of 62 and 32 yards and scoring on a 22-yard run against Purdue.