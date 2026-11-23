Tech needs a win or BYU loss to clinch a spot in their second straight Big 12 Championship game as they push for another College Football Playoff bid as well.

Tech needs a win or BYU loss to clinch a spot in their second straight Big 12 Championship game as they push for another College Football Playoff bid as well.

Nov 21, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire gestures with his team during the second half against the Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images Malcolm Simmons had another big scoring play; Texas Tech’s defense got four more sacks and the 11th-ranked Red Raiders moved closer to another Big 12 Championship game.

Also read 3 Takeaways: Baylor's Offense No-Shows Against No. 12 Texas Tech

“We know what next week is. Man, we win, we’re in,” coach Joey McGuire said after Tech’s 20-10 win over Baylor on Saturday. Simmons had a tiebreaking, 48-yard touchdown catch between two interceptions by Thomas Castellanos, J’Koby Williams rushed for 117 yards with a TD and the defending conference champion Red Raiders clinched consecutive 10-win seasons for the first time in school history.

A victory in their regular-season finale at home on Thanksgiving night against TCU would send them to the final Big 12 title game. It also would keep them in contention to make the College Football Playoff for the second year in a row, even before the CFP field doubles from 12 to 24 teams.

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“It means everything, but it’s really been what we’ve been honed in on all season,” standout defensive tackle A.J. Holmes said.

“Just one game at a time and just taking each game for its own because you never know which game is going to impact that final decision. ... It’s not just another game, but we take it as treating it the same way. ” The Red Raiders had 402 total yards while being held to a season low in points.

They had averaged 46.3 points and 517.3 total yards in the three previous games since Castellanos replaced Will Hammond as starting quarterback. DJ Lagway completed 30 of 48 passes to 12 different players for 236 yards and a touchdown for the Bears . They had only 31 yards rushing on 22 carries overall and were held to 79 total yards after halftime.

“It’s frustrating,” said tight end Matthew Klopfenstein, whose 3-yard catch was Baylor’s only TD. “We talked about what it looks like to start fast at half. ... It’s frustrating trying to get something to go down and trying to figure out what clicks and what doesn’t.

” A week after Simmons returned the opening kickoff 97 yards in Texas Tech’s 52-27 win at Oklahoma State, and added a 45-yard TD catch on the opening possession of the second half, his long TD catch with 6:15 left in the third quarter put Tech up 14-7. Simmons also had a 31-yard punt return before Castellanos threw another pick.

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The first interception came after Tech opened the second half by driving 73 yards in 11 plays to the Baylor 20. Castellanos completed 10 of 16 passes for 171 yards. He ran 18 times for 92 yards, including gains of 39 and 29 yards. After Rhett Armstrong was wide right on a 37-yard field-goal attempt in the second quarter, the seventh game this season in which he missed a kick for Baylor, the Bears got the ball back.

Tight end Terrance Carter Jr. fumbled, and Colby McCalister recovered at the Tech 26 to help set up Klopfenstein’s TD that tied it at 7. The turnovers certainly made the game closer than it probably should have been. Texas Tech has 25 sacks over the past six games, and 36 for the season. That is only five shy of its 2025 total with a defensive unit that had six players taken in the NFL draft last March.

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders never trailed after Williams’ 1-yard TD run with 4 1/2 minutes left in the first quarter and did what they had to do to win on a day when it never came easy. They stopped Baylor on a fourth-and-4 from the Bears' 22 with 2:56 left and capitalized on Stone Harrington’s second field goal of the fourth quarter to make it a two-score game.

Baylor: The Bears, who played their home finale, are 2-2 under interim coach Joe Klanderman, with losses to Big 12 contenders No. 12 BYU and Texas Tech, since scoring 83 points in wins over UCF and Iowa State after he took over for the fired Dave Aranda.