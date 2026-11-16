No. 10 UCLA women’s basketball stifles Princeton after championship celebration

Bransford scores 14 points as the Bruins hold previously unbeaten Princeton to 23.5% shooting in a 55-34 victory after raising their national championship banner.

LOS ANGELES — UCLA women’s basketball had 30 minutes to celebrate its 2026 National Championship title before mentally recalibrating in six minutes to defend its home floor against undefeated Princeton.

KK Bransford opened the evening with a 3-pointer and ignited a 9-2 run to open the first quarter and eventually beat Princeton 55-34. UCLA used its defensive rotations in the help side to counteract the offensive struggles throughout the evening against one of the stronger mid-majors in Princeton . Princeton finished 26-4 and won the Ivy League last season.

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UCLA never allowed Princeton to have a player score in double figures while the Tigers shot 23.5 percent from the floor. Fadima Tall led Princeton with nine points but the Tigers as a team scored only reached double figures as a team once in the second quarter. The Tigers never led but double-teamed Sienna Betts and limited her effectiveness in the paint. Four attempts within three feet of the basket were missed by Betts.

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Betts finished with 11 points and five rebounds of 4-of-11 from the floor and Bransford led with 14 points, including 5 for 11 from the floor. UCLA also showed its continued ineffectiveness from the free-throw line. The Bruins ranked tied for 317th in the country at 60.87 percent from the foul line. The Bruins shot 3-of-7 in the first half and 13-of-21 for the game.

Senior forwards Timea Gardiner and Addy Brown each connected on 3-pointers within 29 seconds of each other with 6:07 in the third quarter. Betts and guard Donovyn Hunter found their rhythm and keyed a 13-2 run with 1:29 third for UCLA to expand its lead to 42-26. Gardiner added eight points, three rebounds and two assists, while Hunter finished with seven points, eight rebounds and four assists for UCLA.