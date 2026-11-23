Tennessee Lady Vols basketball hosted No. 10 UCLA Sunday at Food City Center. The Bruins used their size to win the rebounding battle, 45-33, and beat the Lady

UCLA forward Sienna Betts is pressed by Tennessee forward Aaliyah Moore and guard Jada Eads during an NCAA college basketball game on Nov. 22, 2026, Knoxville, Tennessee.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters ConnectSunday at Food City Center. The Bruins used their size to win the rebounding battle, 45-33, and beat the Lady Vols 90-80.came out in attack mode, opening with a quick 3-pointer from Jada Eads and driving the lane. But UCLA also worked its way into the paint and got to the free-throw line early. KK Bransford scored six of her first eight points from the charity stripe.

Also read No. 10 UCLA women’s basketball heads to Tennessee

Timea Gardiner hit back-to-back 3-pointers midway through the quarter, sparking an 8-0 UCLA run. After Tennessee fell behind 22-11, Kaylene Smikle drained a 3-pointer to pull the Lady Vols within eight. The Bruins, however, kept working the glass and stayed physical in the paint. Tennessee missed several early layups and failed to capitalize on Bruins turnovers, shooting 7-of-22 in the quarter.

UCLA, meanwhile, scored eight second-chance points and 12 on the fast break. UCLA led 30-20 after the first quarter, with Bransford posting 12 points and five rebounds. Smikle led Tennessee with nine points. Rylie Theuerkauf and Smikle provided a spark with back-to-back 3-pointers early in the second quarter to pull within four.

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That forced a UCLA timeout, and Tennessee’s defense tightened. Nya Robertson’s 3-pointer capped a 9-0 run and cut the Bruins’ lead to 32-31 before Addy Brown answered with four straight points.kept it close, and a Kennedy Fauntleroy 3-pointer with 3:53 left in the second quarter cut the deficit to two. But UCLA closed the half on a 7-2 run, and its size and offensive rebounding produced a 12-3 edge in second-chance points and a 26-14 advantage in the paint.

The Bruins outrebounded Tennessee 27-13 in the first half and led 48-41 at the break. Bransford had 17 points on 5-of-7 shooting and 7-of-8 free throws, while Smikle led Tennessee with 12. The Lady Vols hit 7 of 17 3-pointers but shot just 39% overall, compared with UCLA’s 49%. After the half, UCLA opened on a 7-0 run to take a 55-41 lead behind baskets from Donovyn Hunter and Bransford before Fats Janneh converted an and-one.

Janneh later answered a Gardiner 3-pointer with one of her own, bringing Tennessee within nine with just over six minutes left in the quarter. The pace picked up as both teams traded buckets, but that did Tennessee no favors as it tried to make up ground. Elina Aarnisalo was efficient off the dribble and scored seven points in the quarter. Janneh also scored seven for Tennessee, and the Lady Vols were outrebounded by one in the quarter.

The fourth quarter got off to a choppy start. After Smikle and Brown traded early baskets, both teams missed a string of shots. The Lady Vols’ defense tightened and made things difficult for the Bruins.

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Finally, with 6:41 to go, Aaliyah Moore converted an and-one to cut UCLA’s lead to 75-66. On the ensuing possession, Tennessee defended well for nearly the full shot clock before Aarnisalo drained a corner 3-pointer. On the Bruins’ next possession, Tennessee’s defensive intensity held and forced a travel. The Lady Vols had a chance to cut the Bruins’ lead to single digits, but Brown blocked Janneh and scored on the other end.

The Bruins quickly stretched their lead to 82-67. Janneh answered with a 3-pointer out of a timeout, and Smikle added a basket, but Tennessee could never fully break through to threaten. Eads hit a 3-pointer and Smikle scored to cut the lead to nine with just over a minute left, but UCLA held on. Smikle finished with 27 points and 10 rebounds, while Bransford led the Bruins with 25 and Aarnisalo added 22.

Charles Mays is a lifelong Tennessean from Ridgely who has called Knoxville home since 2014. A writer with a background in sports photography, he has covered collegiate athletics since 2022, contributing to SB Nation and 247Sports and creating the independent sites Southeastern Softball Wire and The Rotation Knox.