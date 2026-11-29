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BYU quarterback Bear Bachmeier, center, leaps over Cincinnati safety D'Angelo Hutchinson, lower left, during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026, in Provo, Utah.

Bear Bachmeier threw for a season-high 332 yards, had three touchdown passes and ran for another score to lead No. 12 BYU to a 42-10 victory over Cincinnati on Saturday. Legend Glasker had a career-high 161 yards and two TDs on eight catches to help the Cougars stay in contention for a CFP bid. LJ Martin added 116 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

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Cole Tabb ran for 128 yards to lead the Bearcats , who lost for the sixth time in eight games following a 4-0 start. JC French IV threw for 100 yards and a touchdown. Glasker took a screen pass and raced down the sideline untouched for a 77-yard touchdown strike on BYU’s first play from scrimmage. The Cougars did not build on that early offensive momentum before halftime.