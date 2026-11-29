BYU puts on a dominant showing on senior day with 42-10 victory over Cincinnati as they make final statement to the CFP committee.

PROVO — Consider it a statement to the College Football Playoff selection committee. With its postseason hopes hanging in the balance, BYU needed two things Saturday: help from teams ahead of it in the CFP rankings and a dominant performance of its own.

The Cougars got both. BYU delivered a statement win with a 42-10 victory over Cincinnati, outscoring the Bearcats 28-0 in the second half to turn what initially appeared to be another tight finish into a convincing blowout.

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"I like the response from the guys in the second half, and I think we're able to put together some really good football in all three phases and really excited about the future and what we can do," BYU coach Kalani Sitake said. It came together in all three phases of football for the Cougars.