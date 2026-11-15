No. 1-seeded Carlsbad defeats Santa Fe Christian in Open Division semifinal behind Darian Webb

Goliath slayed David on Friday night, but not before David put up one heck of a fight.

Trinity AudioCARLSBAD — Goliath slayed David on Friday night, but not before David put up one heck of a fight. Tied at the half, a bigger, stronger Carlsbad High School team finally wore down Santa Fe Christian and hung on for a 21-13 win in a San Diego Section Open Division semifinal.

The win in the rain for No. 1-seeded Carlsbad earns the Lancers a second straight trip to the championship game, this time next Saturday night at Southwestern College against No. 2-seeded Cathedral Catholic, which beat No. 3 Mission Hills. Santa Fe Christian, seeded No. 4 and a school with 400 high school students, ends its season 10-1. SFC scored with 6:04 to play on an 8-yard pass from Dax Labrum to Brodie Stuart to make it 14-13.

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SFC coach Jon Wallace then made the decision of the season, spurning the tie and choosing to go for the 2-point PAT. The attempt failed when Labrum’s pass, in the front right corner of the end zone, sailed wide. ”We had the game in our hands and decided to go for it,” Wallace said.

“No reason to come here and not try to win. The difference for Carlsbad was senior running back Darian Webb, who finished with 26 carries for 175 yards and touchdown runs of 10, 4 and 1 yard. SFC scored first, on its second possession with Labrum hitting tight end Tanner Massey with a 5-yard scoring pass to cap a 43-yard, five-play drive.

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The touchdown came after the SFC defense stopped Webb twice for no gain and the Lancers turned the ball over on downs. Carlsbad missed a field goal try on its next possession, but SFC failed to take advantage and had to punt. The Lancers then drove 70 yards on seven plays with Webb going the final 10 with the PAT tying the game. Neither team could mount a drive in the final 3:20 of the half.

Webb had just eight carries for 41 yards at the half with 134 of his yards and two TDs coming in the second half.

“Our plan was to try and wear them down,” Webb said. “They did a great job, tackled well. ”But we thought the second half would be ours. Webb fumbled once, forced by SFC’s Brett Vermillion and recovered by Brady Berg in the fourth quarter.

SFC drove 62 yards on 12 plays, scoring, then missing the 2-point attempt. Quarterback Antonio D’Allesandro was the only other Carlsbad player to run the ball, finishing with three carries for 7 yards. Berg led SFC with 14 carries for 74 yards while Stuart had seven carries for 24 yards.