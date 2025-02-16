No. 1 Auburn Tops Alabama in Top-2 Showdown

Auburn secured a victory over Alabama in a highly anticipated matchup of top-ranked teams.

No. 1 Auburn cruised past in-state rival and second-ranked Alabama 94-85 on Saturday in a matchup of top-ranked teams. Johni Broome led the Tigers with 19 points and 14 rebounds, while five teammates joined him in double figures. Mark Sears paced Alabama with 18 points and Grant Nelson added 12 points and 12 rebounds for the Crimson Tide, who rallied from a double-digit deficit in the second half but ultimately fell short.

Denver Jones scored 16 points, Chad Baker-Mazara and Miles Kelly added 15 points apiece, Chaney Johnson had 14 and Tahaad Pettiford 13 for Auburn (23-2, 11-1 Southeastern Conference). Labaron Philon and Aden Holloway each scored 10 for Alabama (21-4, 10-2).Auburn faced some key challenges with starters Dylan Cardwell fouling out after just 12 minutes and key bench player Baker-Mazara fouling out with just over two minutes remaining. Johnson stepped up, playing 33 minutes after averaging 23 minutes per game. The Tigers' depth proved crucial, allowing them to maintain their lead despite the foul trouble. Alabama struggled to contain Auburn's offense, allowing them to shoot 46% from the field. This marked the first time in conference play that a team shot better than 40% from the field at home against Alabama. A pivotal moment occurred before Baker-Mazara fouled out, as he scored consecutive baskets to give Auburn the lead for good with about six minutes to play. Alabama's shooting woes continued throughout the game, making only five of 26 3-point attempts (19.3%). Auburn hosts Arkansas on Wednesday night, while Alabama will travel to No. 21 Missouri on the same night





