No. 1 Auburn Tops Alabama in Top-10 Showdown

Johni Broome had 19 points and 14 rebounds, leading No. 1 Auburn to a 94-85 victory over in-state rival and second-ranked Alabama on Saturday. Five Auburn teammates joined Broome in double-figure scoring, showcasing the Tigers' balanced offensive attack. Mark Sears paced Alabama with 18 points, while Grant Nelson contributed 12 points and 12 rebounds. Alabama rallied from a double-digit deficit in the second half but ultimately fell short in their comeback attempt.

Auburn's explosive offense shot 46% from the field, marking the first time in conference play that a team has exceeded 40% shooting at home against Alabama. Key Auburn players, Dylan Cardwell and Chad Baker-Mazara, both fouled out during the game. Despite these setbacks, Auburn maintained their composure and depth, with Chaney Johnson stepping up with 14 points and 33 minutes of play. Alabama struggled from beyond the arc, converting only five of their 26 three-point attempts (19.3%).This highly anticipated matchup between two top-ranked SEC teams lived up to the hype. Both teams displayed their strengths, showcasing impressive offensive firepower and tenacious defense. The victory solidifies Auburn's position as a dominant force in the SEC and national basketball landscape, while Alabama will look to regroup and learn from this experience





