No. 1 Auburn and No. 2 Alabama Set for Historic SEC Showdown

The top two teams in the SEC, No. 1 Auburn and No. 2 Alabama, are set to clash in what could be the biggest basketball game in Alabama state history. Both teams are undefeated in conference play, with Auburn boasting a 22-2 overall record and Alabama at 21-3.

What could be the biggest basketball game in state history takes place on Saturday when No. 1 Auburn travels to Tuscaloosa to face No. 2 Alabama . Both teams are 10-1 in the SEC . Auburn is 22-2 overall, while Alabama is 21-3. Alabama is on a seven-game winning streak, while Auburn 's win streak is one, following the Tigers' loss to Florida last weekend. Auburn scores 84.8 points and has outscored opponents by 17.1 points per game.

Alabama has had seven games this season scoring at least 100 points. Alabama averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game, 4.3 more made shots than the 6.0 per game Auburn allows. Auburn has shot at a 48.7% rate from the field this season, 7.6 percentage points higher than the 41.1% shooting opponents of Alabama have averaged. TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Sears is averaging 17.8 points and 4.9 assists for the Crimson Tide. Aden Holloway is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games. Johni Broome is averaging 18.1 points, 10.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.7 blocks for the Tigers. Miles Kelly is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games. LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 9-1, averaging 89.7 points, 38.5 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points per game. Tigers: 9-1, averaging 80.2 points, 34.3 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points. Tipoff is at 3 PM CST on ESPN. Whichever team loses will get a chance for revenge when they play again on March 8 at Auburn. (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.





