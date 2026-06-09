NMPA and Billboard Host Star-Studded Music Investor Dinner Ahead of Conference

The NMPA and Billboard co-hosted the third annual Music Investor Dinner in New York, bringing together top executives to discuss consolidation, AI, and pop trends. The event preceded the Music Investor Conference and the NMPA Annual Meeting featuring performances by P!nk.

The National Music Publishers' Association ( NMPA ) and Billboard co-hosted the third annual Music Investor Dinner on Monday evening at Estiatorio Milos Midtown in New York City, setting the stage for the fourth annual Music Investor Conference.

The exclusive gathering brought together top music publishers, investors, and industry executives for vibrant discussions on the pressing issues shaping the music business, including consolidation, artificial intelligence, and evolving pop trends. NMPA President and CEO David Israelite opened the evening with remarks emphasizing the symbiotic relationship between publishers and investors in sustaining a healthy music ecosystem.

He highlighted the critical role of investment in fueling creativity and innovation, while also acknowledging the challenges and opportunities presented by AI and market consolidation. Israelite then introduced Billboard's co-chief content officers, Leila Cobo and Jason Lipshutz, who spoke about the shared passion for music that unites different industry factions and the value of events like this dinner in fostering meaningful dialogue.

The dinner served as a prelude to the Music Investor Conference, held on Tuesday at Lincoln Center's Alice Tully Hall, and the NMPA Annual Meeting on Wednesday, which will feature performances by P!nk, Amber Mark, and Carter Faith. Attendees at the investor dinner included a who's who of music industry leaders: UMPG's Jody Gerson, Warner Chappell Music co-chairs Guy Moot and Carianne Marshall, Primary Wave founder Larry Mestel, Goldstate's Charles Goldstuck, City National Bank's Denise Colletta, Apollo's Paul Sipio, Peer Music's Ralph and Mary Megan Peer, Spirit Music's Jon Singer, and many others.

The conversations over dinner covered a wide range of topics, from the impact of AI on copyright and monetization to the latest trends in pop music that are driving investment decisions. Several attendees noted the importance of such gatherings in building relationships and sharing insights that can shape the future of the industry.

Beyond the dealmaking and networking, the dinner underscored the growing intersection between music and finance, as investors increasingly view music rights as a stable and lucrative asset class. The NMPA's focus on advocating for songwriter and publisher interests was evident in the discussions, with many participants emphasizing the need for fair compensation in the age of streaming and AI-generated content.

The evening concluded with a sense of optimism about the music industry's resilience and potential, driven by strong catalog valuations and emerging technologies. As the industry navigates a complex landscape, events like the NMPA and Billboard Music Investor Dinner play a vital role in aligning the interests of creators, publishers, and investors to ensure a vibrant future for music





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