NLB Proposes Second Dividend and Stock Split to Boost Liquidity

NLB shareholders vote on €6.92 dividend and 5-for-1 stock split on Dec 14. The move aims to improve accessibility and liquidity while returning 55% of last year's profit to investors.

NLB, Slovenia's largest bank, is presenting shareholders with a dual proposal to enhance market accessibility and reward investors during its General Meeting scheduled for December 14. The primary agenda items include an additional gross dividend of €6.92 per share and a five-to-one stock split that would significantly increase the number of outstanding shares. CEO Blaž Brodnjak stated that these measures are designed to attract a broader range of investors by lowering the nominal share price and improving overall trading liquidity.

Dividend Payout Mechanics and Financial Impact

If the shareholders approve the additional dividend at the upcoming meeting, NLB will distribute €138.4 million to eligible investors on December 22. To qualify for this payment, shareholders must have their holdings registered in the bank's records by December 21. This distribution follows an identical payout made in June 2025, meaning the total dividend distribution from last year's profits will reach €276.8 million for the full year.

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The bank has confirmed that this second payout represents 55% of the prior year's earnings. Management explicitly emphasized that the capital required for this distribution was not included in the bank's capital base. Consequently, the payout will not negatively affect NLB's capital ratios or regulatory buffer positions. This financial structure ensures that the bank maintains sufficient liquidity while returning significant value to its stakeholder base.

Stock Split Details and Market Accessibility

Alongside the cash distribution, NLB proposed a five-for-one stock split scheduled for execution on February 8, 2027. This structural change would divide each of the current 20 million shares into five new shares, resulting in a total of 100 million shares outstanding. The primary objective of this split is to reduce the per-share price, which currently stands at €209 as of November 3, 2026, down to approximately €42.

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The bank's share price has appreciated significantly from €51.50 at its initial public offering in 2018. While this growth highlights the institution's success, the high nominal price creates a barrier for retail investors with smaller portfolios. By lowering the entry price, NLB aims to increase trading volumes and make the stock more accessible to a wider audience. The split does not alter the total investment value or ownership stakes of existing shareholders.

Impact on Global Depositary Receipts and International Investors

The proposed changes also extend to holders of Global Depositary Receipts traded in London. These investors will not experience a change in the total number or monetary value of their instruments. However, the ratio linking the receipts to the underlying shares will adjust from five shares per GDR to one share per GDR. This adjustment simplifies the relationship between the London-traded instruments and the domestic shares, potentially making the instruments more attractive to international capital.

Although NLB did not explicitly state it, lowering the share price and increasing the share count may facilitate potential inclusion in major market indices that require specific liquidity or price thresholds. This structural modification mirrors recent trends among large Slovenian companies, such as Petrol, which executed a twenty-to-one split in 2022 to enhance market depth.

Strategic Positioning and Future Outlook

By distributing 55% of last year's profit, NLB positions itself as a high-yield stock within the European banking sector. This strategy aims to maintain investor confidence amid a challenging interest rate environment that has pressured net interest margins across the region. The ability to offer two equal payouts in a single year signals strong capital generation and financial resilience.

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Shareholders are advised to monitor the bank's capital adequacy ratios in upcoming quarterly earnings reports. While the current 55% payout ratio is sustainable given the bank's current financial health, future dividend policies may need adjustment if earnings decline. The combined package of immediate cash returns and structural liquidity improvements is expected to be well-received by the investor community.