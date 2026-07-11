Cranbury Township says $26M wire transfer stolen; $17.3M frozen

Cranbury Township officials say a fraudulent $26 million wire transfer intended for affordable housing property was stolen Sept. 28, with $17.3 million frozen and $8.7 million still missing.

Cranbury Township officials say the municipality was the victim of a sophisticated financial theft involving an approximately $26 million wire transfer intended for the purchase of property to meet its affordable housing obligations.

The theft occurred Sept. 28, according to a statement released Friday. The announcement came three days after the Nov. 3 election, when Democrat Thomas Szczur Jr. defeated Republican Carol Haring 63 percent to 37 percent, keeping Democrats' 5-0 control of the Township Committee. A multiagency task force led by the Cranbury Township Police Department and the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office is investigating, with support from local, county, state and federal law enforcement agencies.

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Investigators have frozen $17.3 million of the funds, leaving $8.7 million still missing. Mayor Lisa Knierim called the theft of public funds an extremely serious matter. She said the township's priorities include supporting the investigation, pursuing financial recovery and maintaining municipal operations. Knierim said the task force is working around the clock to track down the stolen money.

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Municipal Response to Financial Theft

She also acknowledged residents' concerns about the disclosure delay and the breach. In a statement on behalf of the Cranbury Township Committee, Knierim wrote, One of the most important responsibilities of our Township Committee is to communicate openly and honestly with the community we serve, particularly when faced with difficult circumstances. She added, We recognize that news of this magnitude will understandably raise questions and concerns among our residents. Those concerns are legitimate, and we take them seriously.

Police Chief Giuseppe DeChiara said the investigation remains a top priority and pledged continued cooperation with law enforcement partners as officials work to recover the funds. The township announced several measures aimed at strengthening financial oversight and ensuring continuity of operations. At a Nov. 9 Township Committee meeting, officials plan to introduce ordinances creating the positions of assistant township administrator and assistant chief financial officer.

Officials also plan to consider appointing municipal accounting firm PKF O'Connor Davies to provide financial consulting support and are working with insurance carriers to evaluate recovery options. Residents reacted angrily to the news and the timing of the disclosure, more than five weeks after the theft. Some questioned why the information was kept under wraps until after Election Day.

Residents Question Disclosure Delay

As a resident, I am very interested in understanding what the security breach was and how the shortfall will be made up, one commenter wrote. I'm interested in knowing why this information was kept under wraps until after Election Day, fumed another. This shows an incredible lack of internal controls, seethed another resident. Freezing the assets doesn't mean you'll get them back, warned one.

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Bigger government, it's always the answer for politicians, another scoffed. Others showed dark humor over the town's situation. Who has the authority in that town to buy $26 million worth of Apple gift cards? a resident joked. Township officials said they will continue supporting the investigation while pursuing all available avenues for financial recovery and maintaining essential municipal services.

Officials Continue Investigation Efforts

They said additional details cannot be shared at this time because the criminal investigation remains active.