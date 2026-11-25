New Jersey fourth-grade teacher Paul Yang, 32, faces charges for allegedly assaulting a student in Leonia. Passaic County authorities detail the arrest timeline and classroom context.

Paul Yang, a 32-year-old fourth-grade teacher from Leonia, New Jersey, now faces a complex legal situation involving two distinct criminal investigations. Authorities have arrested Yang in Phillipsburg for alleged drug distribution and trafficking offenses. This development occurs while he is already on administrative leave due to separate sexual assault charges at his school.

Officers executed a search warrant at a Phillipsburg residence on Friday morning around 6 a.m. Investigators found suspected alprazolam pills on a living room coffee table. They also discovered methamphetamine and other pills hidden in the bedroom and kitchen areas.

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The Warren County Prosecutor's Office confirmed that the alleged criminal activity did not involve students or school property. The drugs and paraphernalia were found on the dining room table and on the main floor of the house. White boxes labeled methylprednisolone containing over two dozen white oval pills were also recovered during the search.

Yang and two other individuals, identified as Schorb and Paulus, were detained on multiple drug-related charges. These charges include possession of methamphetamine and distributing drugs within 1,000 feet of a school. Additional charges involve possession of controlled dangerous substances and narcotics paraphernalia.

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The educational district has maintained its initial response to the sexual assault allegations against Yang. Troy Troxell, a district spokesperson, confirmed that Yang is prohibited from entering any district property. This administrative separation remains in effect as the criminal investigation proceeds.

District leadership has emphasized their commitment to student safety during this dual legal crisis. Troxell stated that the district is taking appropriate steps to maintain a secure learning environment. The administration is fully cooperating with local authorities regarding both the sexual assault and drug investigations.

Legal proceedings are now advancing on two separate fronts for the Leonia resident. It remains unclear whether Yang has entered a formal plea or retained legal counsel for either case. The Phillipsburg Police Department and Passaic County authorities are managing these distinct evidentiary requirements.

The sexual assault case involves allegations that Yang assaulted a young student in his classroom. A second student was reportedly present during the alleged incident on December 3. The Phillipsburg Police Department continues to work through the legal process for the drug charges.

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Community members are left navigating this unprecedented situation involving a local educator. The school district has reiterated that it takes its responsibility to safeguard children seriously. Officials promise to communicate any further updates regarding safety protocols and legal outcomes.