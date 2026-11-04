NJ Teacher Caron Pleads Guilty to Child Endangerment in Sexual Assault Case

Former New Jersey educator Caron pleads guilty to second-degree endangering the welfare of a child following allegations of a sexual relationship with a minor student that resulted in a birth.

Caron, a former fifth-grade teacher at Middle Township Elementary School in New Jersey, has officially pleaded guilty to charges related to sexual misconduct with a student. The plea agreement marks a significant development in a case that began with intense public scrutiny and a subsequent criminal investigation into her conduct with a minor.

Legal Proceedings And Specific Charges

Caron appeared in court on Wednesday, October 28, to enter her guilty plea. She accepted responsibility for second-degree endangering the welfare of a child with sexual conduct. This charge replaces the more severe original indictment filed earlier in the year, which included accusations of first-degree aggravated sexual assault and second-degree sexual assault alongside the child endangerment offense.

Also read Teacher accused of having baby with student she sexually assaulted pleads guilty

The legal process began in January 2025 when Caron was initially charged following an investigation by the district attorney's office. Authorities stated that the investigation centered on her alleged sexual relationship with a male juvenile victim. The indictment from June 2025 formally listed the serious felony charges before the current plea deal was negotiated.

Timeline Of The Alleged Relationship

According to a probable cause statement, the inappropriate sexual relationship between Caron and the student spanned from 2016 to 2020. During this period, the student reportedly lived with Caron. The situation gained national attention in December 2024 after the boy's father posted on social media. He claimed that Caron's daughter looked exactly like him and his son, prompting immediate law enforcement involvement.

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The timeline of events highlights a severe breach of trust and professional ethics. Caron gave birth to a baby girl in 2019. At the time of the child's birth, Caron was 28 years old, while the male student involved in the relationship was only 13 years old. These facts formed the core of the evidence presented during the preliminary stages of the prosecution.

Sentencing Expectations And Penalties

As part of the terms of Caron's guilty plea, the sentencing phase is scheduled for January 8, 2027. During this proceeding, she is expected to receive a five-year prison sentence at a state facility. The district attorney's office confirmed these parameters as part of the resolution to the multi-year legal battle.

Beyond incarceration, the consequences for Caron's professional career are immediate and permanent. She is required to forfeit her teaching license, effectively ending her ability to work in education. Furthermore, she is prohibited from holding any positions of public employment in the future, ensuring her exclusion from government roles.

Psychological Evaluation And Registration

Before serving her prison term, Caron must undergo a comprehensive evaluation at the Adult Diagnostic and Treatment Center at Avenel. This facility is operated by the New Jersey Department of Corrections. The purpose of this assessment is to determine if her behaviors are deemed repetitive or compulsive, which could potentially impact the final length of her sentence.

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Upon completion of her prison term, Caron will be mandated to register as a sex offender. This registration requirement applies for the rest of her life. Additionally, she will be placed on supervised parole indefinitely. The life-long supervision and registration serve as long-term public safety measures following her conviction.