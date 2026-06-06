NJ school district slams ‘offensive’ watermelon graphic on Juneteenth menu

Montclair Public Schools said the image appeared on a June cafeteria menu prepared by food-service provider Sodexo.

Families in a New Jersey school district were left outraged after a cafeteria menu distributed for June displayed a watermelon graphic on Juneteenth — prompting school officials to condemn the image as racially offensive and demand immediate action from the district’s food-service contractor.

Montclair Public Schools said the image appeared on a June cafeteria menu prepared by food-service provider Sodexo and sparked complaints from students, families, staff and community members. Superintendent Ruth Turner said those who saw the menu were “hurt, disappointed, and offended” by the graphic’s appearance alongside the June 19 holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. A watermelon graphic appearing on a June cafeteria menu for Juneteenth sparked outrage among families in Montclair, NJ.

Turner described the image as “inappropriate, insensitive, and inconsistent with the values of Montclair Public Schools,” adding that its placement in connection with Juneteenth was “offensive and unacceptable. ” The district said administrators moved quickly after learning of the controversy, contacting senior Sodexo leadership to demand accountability and corrective action. According to Turner, Sodexo was ordered to remove the image and issue a revised version of the June menu.

The district also said it would work with the company to review internal procedures and expectations governing materials distributed to students and families.

“All materials shared with our school community must be reviewed through a lens of cultural awareness, sensitivity, and respect,” Turner said. Montclair Superintendent Ruth Turner said a watermelon graphic that appeared on a Juneteenth cafeteria menu was “offensive and unacceptable. ” The controversy erupted just months after Sodexo took over food-service operations across the district. District-linked materials announcing the partnership said Sodexo began operating in Montclair schools on Jan. 5.

Families were promised that their children would be served fresh ingredients, nutrition-focused meals and “culturally responsive menu options. ” The watermelon image immediately drew scrutiny because of the fruit’s long and complicated history in American racial stereotypes. In a statement, Turner explicitly referenced the historic use of watermelon imagery to demean black Americans, saying the association made the menu graphic particularly troubling when paired with Juneteenth.

It is unclear who first noticed the image or exactly when complaints were first lodged. Nor is it clear who designed the graphic, who approved it for distribution, or whether it appeared districtwide or only on certain school menus. District officials ordered Sodexo to remove and revise a cafeteria menu after a Juneteenth graphic drew accusations of racial insensitivity.

The company said it “deeply regret the usage of culturally insensitive imagery on our June menu” and insisted the intent had been to highlight a seasonal item that had been served regularly during the spring. Sodexo said the issue was addressed through internal protocols and pledged to reinforce its service standards, operating procedures and approval processes. The company did not publicly identify the employee or employees responsible for creating or approving the graphic.

A watermelon graphic appearing on a June cafeteria menu for Juneteenth sparked outrage among families in Montclair, NJ. Montclair Superintendent Ruth Turner said a watermelon graphic that appeared on a Juneteenth cafeteria menu was “offensive and unacceptable. ” District officials ordered Sodexo to remove and revise a cafeteria menu after a Juneteenth graphic drew accusations of racial insensitivity.





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