The “neighbor from hell” accused of murdering a New Jersey dad allegedly used a sword in the attack that cops say left the “worst looking crime scene” they’ve ever seen, according to reports.…

allegedly used a sword in the attack that cops say left the “worst looking crime scene” they’ve ever seen, according to reports. Jordan Williams, 28, allegedly pounced on Altaray Cunningham, his 44-year-old neighbor of just a few months, outside their apartments in Monmouth Junction on Friday night in what the victim’s grieving fiancée insisted was a “premeditated attack.

” Williams allegedly told Cunningham he “had something” for him before attacking him with a “large object” that officials initially said was “described as possibly a stick/pole. ”Altaray Cunningham, 44, of South Brunswick, was allegedly savagely beaten to death by his neighbor, Jordan Williams, 28, on Friday. He also used the sword on a Somerset County SWAT officer when he was finally cornered and arrested in his car, with the cop saved by his gas mask, the sources told WABC.

Also read Man charged after neighbor killed in sword attack at NJ apartment complex

Cunningham died of blunt force trauma injuries in what two law enforcement said left the most “horrific” and “worst looking crime scene” they had ever seen, they “He took his last breaths with me… he couldn’t talk,” the dead dad’s fiancee, Erin Bailey, told WABC of the gruesome murder she witnessed. Williams fled in a vehicle, sparking an hours-long manhunt before he was tracked down to a parking lot at another apartment complex while trying to hide beneath the front seat of the car.

“He refused to step out and began to fumble around inside and continued to ignore our orders,” an affidavit said. Cunningham’s mother, Yvonne Glover-Cunningham, told the outlet her son described Williams as a “neighbor from hell. ”Williams then turned on his vehicle and tried to speed away, hitting a parked vehicle as he drove away from the scene.

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The alleged killer then barricaded himself in his car in Somerset County and struck a SWAT officer’s gas mask when they tried to remove him from the vehicle, officials said of what WABC sources said was the sword. Altaray Cunningham stands with his fiancée, Erin Bailey. Cunningham, who worked in mental health counseling, had known Williams just a matter of months before his death.

He had offered help before confiding in his mom, Yvonne Glover-Cunningham, and labeling Williams as a “neighbor from hell. ” Williams allegedly played loud music, banged on the walls and splattered a red substance on his door. Cunningham was so disturbed by Williams’ alleged antics he had launched a Ring doorbell camera to monitor his neighbor’s movements. Altaray Cunningham, 44, of South Brunswick, was allegedly savagely beaten to death by his neighbor, Jordan Williams, 28, on Friday.

Cunningham's mother, Yvonne Glover-Cunningham, told the outlet her son described Williams as a"neighbor from hell. "Altaray Cunningham stands with his fiancée, Erin Bailey.