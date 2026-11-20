Mark Cozens is in custody and is facing a new charge after being accused of shooting firearms near a South Jersey school.

turned himself into police on Thursday and is facing a different charge, according to court documents. NBC10 has been following an ongoing debate in South Jersey that centers around Mark Cozens and if he is allowed to shoot firearms on his eight-acre property that borders a school campus.

Parents have been pushing for a newly proposed ordinance that keep gunfire away from children.

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"The state police come here every single time," Cozens said. When the NBC10 Investigators visited the property, Cozens showed us the wooded area behind his home where he said he fires his guns. Last month, New Jersey State Police arrested Cozens on a charge of recklessly discharging a firearm and seized his guns.

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A complaint obtained by the NBC10 Investigators alleges Cozens fired guns 11 times on his property without a protective berm, in proximity to and in the direction of a school. Cozens denies firing toward the schools and said an embankment on his property provided a natural barrier.

"If I was shooting at this school, I'd want to be arrested because I'd be stupid," Cozens said. "That would just be stupid. " Cozens is being held at the Burlington County Jail on a charge of widespread injury or damage—no damage—reckless.