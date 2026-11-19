A man from Haddon Heights is facing three decades behind bars after admitting that he sexually abused a 3-year-old girl.

Jason R. Anderson, 44, is sentenced to serve 35 years in state prison after pleading guilty to sexually abusing a 3-year-old girl. A New Jersey man is going to prison for over three decades after pleading guilty to sexually abusing a child and producing child sexual abuse material,Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at Authorities with the Camden County Prosecutors Office and Haddon Heights Police Department began the investigation on Feb. 10, 2025, after receiving a report that Anderson possessed the images and videos.

The investigation determined the files had been shared on a digital app, where Anderson used the screen name"Horny Ped.

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" Anderson was arrested on February 10, 2025, and has been held in the Camden County Correctional Facility. He pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault, first-degree endangering the welfare of a child through manufacturing Child Sexual Abuse Material, and failure to register as a Megan's Law Offender.