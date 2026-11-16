NJ governor slams GOP club for inviting former Border Patrol leader to speak on campus

Bovino responded to Gov. Sherrill’s X post and said, “Spoken like a true lib who puts illegals aliens before her own citizens.”

EAST BRUNSWICK, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 04: New Jersey Democratic gubernatorial candidate, Rep. Mikie Sherrill delivers remarks at her election night watch party at the Hilton East Brunswick Hotel on November 4, 2025 in East Brunswick, New Jersey.

Sherrill defeated Republican assembly member Jack Ciattarelli in a tightly contested race for New Jersey governor. New Jersey Democratic Gov. Mikie Sherrill slammed the Rutgers Republicans Club for deciding to invite former senior Border Patrol officer “I’m deeply disappointed in the Rutgers Republicans Club’s decision to invite Greg Bovino to speak on campus.

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Giving him a platform is the wrong decision,” Sherrill wrote in a lengthy post on X.“People can agree that border security is important and the need for immigration reform is urgent,” Sherrill wrote. Bovino is well known for his hard stance on immigration and he said he had plans to deport over 100 million people under the second Trump administration. He retired from his position in the Trump administration earlier this year.

In January 2026, he was removed from his position as Border Patrol Commander-at-Large and was“If the club moves forward with hosting Bovino, I will ensure the state works with Rutgers to protect the safety of everyone and the rights enshrined in our Constitution,” Sherrill stated.

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“I would hope that those in attendance use that opportunity to ask him why he chose cruelty over humanity and put Americans’ lives at risk in their own communities. They should also ask him what he makes of Americans’ overwhelming rejection of his policies in the midterms. ”Bovino responded to Sherrill’s X post and said, “Spoken like a true lib who puts illegals aliens before her own citizens.

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