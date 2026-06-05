NJ Gov. Sherrill: If state police were too aggressive at Delaney Hall, we'll look into it

New Jersey Gov.

New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill took call after call Wednesday night from people who told her state police had been overly aggressive in violent clashes with protesters outside the Delaney Hall immigration detention center this weekend.

She said on the latest episode of "Ask Governor Sherrill" that if State Police crossed lines, the state attorney general would look into the matter. Jack Schlossberg, the Kennedy Running for Congress in New York. Plus, the Astronaut Reid Wiseman The candidate on the role of social media in politics, and speaking out against his cousin R.F. K., Jr. Plus, the commander of NASA’s Artemis II mission on the dark side of the moon.

Hiring at the highest-funded U.S. law enforcement agency. Elizabeth Kim discusses the issues Mayor Mamdani talked about in his first "ask the mayor" segment.

“Ask Governor Sherrill” is your chance to speak with New Jersey’s governor directly, as we probe the issues most important to residents of the Garden State. Call in at 844-745-8255 or





WNYC / 🏆 602. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Podcasts Npr New York WNYC Studios Arts Culture Classical Music News Public Radio

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'This Cruelty is Intentional': The New Jersey Lawmakers Fighting to Shut Down Delaney HallNew Jersey lawmakers like Andy Kim, LaMonica McIver, and Ras Baraka are trying to stop the brutalization of immigrants at Delaney Hall in Newark.

Read more »

Gov. Mikie Sherrill accuses ICE of denying her access to Newark detention facility Delaney HallNew Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill accuses ICE of denying her access to Delaney Hall detention facility amid allegations of unsafe conditions inside.

Read more »

Gov. Sherrill says immigration officials won’t let her visit detention centerGov. Sherrill noted that she had met Tuesday evening with relatives of migrants being held at the Delaney Hall detention center.

Read more »

Tensions flare outside Delaney Hall ICE facility in New Jersey one day after curfew is liftedProtesters and Newark police clashed Wednesday night outside Delaney Hall, just one day after a 9 p.m. curfew was lifted outside the ICE detention center in Newark.

Read more »