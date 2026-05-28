NJ Gov. Mikie Sherrill tours damaged crops after April freeze

A popular local farm known for its produce is one of many farms facing significant losses after an April freeze wiped out key crops.

Russo's Fruit and Vegetable Farm, which grows a variety of produce, lost nearly all of its apple and peach crops and saw damage to its blueberries after temperatures dipped below freezing for two days.

Farm representatives showed the governor rows of apple and peach trees with no fruit remaining during her visit.

"Hopefully her coming today can help her have the information she needs to make the recommendations to hopefully help the farmers that grow these crops," said Joann Gsell of Russo's Fruit and Vegetable Farm. The visit comes after Sherrill declared a state of emergency last week, citing an early estimate of $300 million in damages statewide from the freeze. During her stop at the farm, the governor emphasized efforts to secure federal support.

"We've put forth our request for federal support through the USDA. We're hoping to see some of that back shortly for their programs. We've certainly more than met the requirements," Sherrill said. Federal assistance has already been announced for farmers in affected counties in Pennsylvania, where emergency loans are being made available through the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Sherrill said New Jersey is awaiting a response to its request.

"I'm hoping because they've heard and we put in right after - that we should hear in the near term," she said. The governor added that state officials will work with the congressional delegation to pursue additional support. Farm officials described the damage as unprecedented and said any assistance will be critical to recovery.

"Seeing it will hopefully help her to understand that there's no fruit on those trees," Gsell said. Sherrill also encouraged residents to support local agriculture in the wake of the losses.

"I think what's really important is for people this summer to really buy local," she said. State officials are taking additional steps to help farmers adapt. Ed Wengryn, New Jersey's secretary of agriculture, said regulations for farm stands are being relaxed.

"We started today - with the state ag development committee - lifting the regulations for preserved farm markets to have to have 51% of the produce they sell from their farm," Wengryn said. At Russo's farm, the impact of the freeze will alter fall traditions. Pick-your-own apples will not be available this year, though the farm plans to continue offering pumpkins and introduce alternative pick-your-own crops to attract visitors.

Farm operators said they are focused on keeping customers coming through their gates despite the challenges.





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