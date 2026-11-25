New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill has declared a statewide State of Emergency ahead of a significant Thanksgiving coastal storm expected to bring damaging winds, heavy rain and coastal flooding.

until FRI 3:00 AM EST, Coastal Atlantic County, Cape May County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cumberland County, Atlantic County, Southeastern Burlington County, Kent Countyfrom WED 10:00 PM EST until THU 10:00 PM EST, Coastal Atlantic County, Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Kent County, Inland Sussex County, Delaware Beaches Countyfrom THU 4:00 AM EST until FRI 1:00 AM EST, Lehigh County, Berks County, Lower Bucks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Northampton County, Upper Bucks County, Western Montgomery County, Philadelphia County, Eastern Montgomery County, Western Chester County, Somerset County, Camden County, Ocean County, Salem County, Northwestern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Mercer County, Southeastern Burlington County, Hunterdon County, Warren County, Gloucester County, New Castle CountyNew Jersey Gov.

Mikie Sherrill has declared a statewide State of Emergency ahead of a significant Thanksgiving coastal storm expected to bring damaging winds, heavy rain and coastal flooding across the Garden State. New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill declared a statewide State of Emergency effective at 6 p.m. Wednesday ahead of a major Thanksgiving coastal storm. The storm is expected to bring damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph, heavy rain, coastal flooding and potentially prolonged power outages across the Garden State.

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While the declaration does not restrict travel, Sherrill is strongly urging residents to reach their holiday destinations Wednesday to avoid the worst weather on Thursday. New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill has declared a statewide State of Emergency ahead of a significant Thanksgiving coastal storm expected to bring damaging winds, heavy rain and coastal flooding across the Garden State.

In an announcement on Wednesday, Sherrill said the State of Emergency will take effect at 6 p.m. across all 21 New Jersey counties. The declaration allows state agencies to deploy resources and coordinate emergency response efforts ahead of the storm's arrival. According to the governor's office, the storm is expected to bring damaging wind gusts, heavy rainfall, coastal flooding and potentially prolonged power outages on Thanksgiving Day.

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While the State of Emergency does not place restrictions on travel, Sherrill urged residents with holiday plans to get on the road early.

"While this declaration does not restrict travel, I strongly encourage New Jerseyans with holiday travel plans to reach their destination today to avoid the worst of the storm tomorrow," Sherrill said in a post on X.The National Weather Service has issued High Wind Warnings and Coastal Flood Alerts across New Jersey ahead of the storm, with wind gusts up to 60 mph possible through early Friday morning. Along the Jersey Shore, officials are already taking precautions ahead of Thursday morning's high tide around 8 a.m. In Atlantic City, officials are offering free parking to help residents protect their vehicles from floodwaters and are asking drivers to avoid traveling between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Check 511nj.org for real-time road and transit conditions before traveling, and never drive through flooded roadways. Stay at least 30 feet away from any downed power lines and call 911 immediately.