NJ Court Allows Schools to Handle Trans Student Policies Case-by-Case

A state appellate court in New Jersey has ruled that three school districts can remove a controversial policy regarding transgender students and parental notification. The ruling allows Middletown, Manalapan-Englishtown, and Marlboro to handle these cases individually rather than following a mandated state policy. This decision comes after a lengthy legal battle sparked by the districts' attempts to inform parents of their children's social transitions at school.

Trans activists protested outside the Middletown school board’s meeting back in June when it passed a new policy regarding parental notification. \This is an overdue victory for parental rights and against government overreach,” Middletown Board of Education Vice President Jacqueline Tobacco told The Post. “It’s been a long drawn out waste of everyone’s time.” Attorney Bruce Padula, who represents both Middletown and Manalapan-Englishtown told The Post he “considers it a victory that they are now put in the same position as every other school district in the state, that they can make the same policy decisions that they feel are best for their community.”\To recap this convoluted and colossal waste of time: In 2019, Middletown adopted policy 5756 because they were told by Strauss Esmay, a third party vendor tasked with interpreting policies for schools, that it was mandatory. But as COVID-19 shutdowns ignited a powerful parental rights movement that upended school boards across the country, new administrations began to take stock of their priorities. That included approaches to trans students — a suddenly growing population. In the spring of 2023, Middletown along with Manalapan-Englishtown and Marlboro all crafted similar amended policies in regard to transgender students. In the case of Middletown, parents would be told if their children were “socially transitioning” and formally wanted to change their gender identity, pronouns or name, use different bathrooms, or change the gender of teams they play on. It made sense. After all, parents shouldn’t be shut out of major decisions in their children’s lives. Kids cannot even take an aspirin in school without permission from home. But the state thought differently. Within 48 hours of passing the policies, State Attorney General Matthew Platkin filed lawsuits saying they were tantamount to outing kids and increased the risk of suicide. The state asked a judge to issue an injunction, which was granted. The policy adopted by Middletown, where Governor Phil Murphy lives, was “student led” and compassionate, involving administrators discussing with the pupils about approaches to their parents before they were made. They simply wanted the parents to be aware and in the loop, especially with such a vulnerable population. Caterina Skalaski, a Middletown mother of three, told me at the time: “I do not, will not ever co-parent with the government. If Murphy wants to co-parent then he should pay up and split some bills for my kids. He wasn’t present in the delivery room when they were born.”\Middletown Board of Education Vice President, Jacqueline Tobacco is pleased with the court ruling that allows the district to drop the controversial trans policy. But there was a major wrinkle. During an initial hearing in a suit against a fourth district, Deputy AG James Michael told Judge Stuart Minkowitz that the state policy regarding parental notification wasn’t mandatory. When that was revealed, over 30 school districts across the Garden State simply began to drop the controversial guidelines, without penalty. However, Middletown, Marlboro and Manalapan-Englishtown were kept in purgatory, still bound by the injunction, which essentially sanctioned secrets between students and schools. New Jersey Attorney General Matt Platkin sued school districts that wanted to change the state’s policy that schools were not obligated to tell parents if their children had social transitioned at school. It was later revealed, that policy, wasn’t mandatory. \“If we had known it was non-mandatory we never would have amended it,” Tobacco said. “We were held hostage for 18 months being mandated to keep the policy in place while over 30 districts in the state were simply repealing it,” A lot has shifted culturally in two years – in regard to transgender minors. Countries like England and Norway pumped the brakes on giving puberty blockers to youths with gender dysphoria. And President Trump has signed an executive order banning transgender individuals from serving in the military. The changes were evident in Middletown. When they voted on their amended policy in 2023, the meeting was filled with over 300 people, including trans activists — some of whom stood outside screaming and banging on the windows to prevent it from passing. Last night as the board voted successfully to drop policy 5756 the room was mostly empty, save for a few expressing support for the move, according to Tobacco. And while this decision didn’t allow the districts to enact the policies that spurred the legal battles, Tobacco was happy with the outcome.





