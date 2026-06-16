NJ community speaks out against neighbor after dog attack and drone usage

One resident told News 4 he started to document the drone flights and contacted the Federal Aviation Administration.

After a dog attack, mini rocket launches and drone flights, neighbors in a New Jersey town have filed multiple complaints about a homeowner on their street — but say their pleas for help have gone unanswered.

NBC New York’s Adam Harding reports. Five-year-old Roscoe has several puncture wounds to his back -- but he's on the mend just days after his owner says he was attacked while out on a walk in Lodi, New Jersey.

The incident was captured on a Ring camera last week, when the man walking Roscoe says he suffered a concussion after being knocked to the ground by two large dogs belonging to a neighbor along James Street, that's familiar to families in the neighborhood. Lodi resident Tom Biegel says the dog attack is just the latest in a series of troubling incidents. He also says that same neighbor likes to fly huge drones, including over his backyard.

"It's been an ongoing, just big problem," Biegel told News 4. "I don't have peace of mind, privacy or anything in my own backyard. only lived here five years, for the last two it's been really difficult to hang outside. " Biegel told NBC New York he started to document the drone flights and contacted the Federal Aviation Administration.

According to the Lodi Police Department, the neighbor owns a commercial drone pilot license, which they're now looking into and have filed complaints against the neighbor.

"The Lodi Police Department prides itself in serving the residents and all who travel through it on a daily basis," the department declared in a statement to News 4. "Our officers handle each and every call for service according to the laws governed within the State of New Jersey and ensure the rights of all parties involved are protected and not violated in any way. The safety and well-being of our community remain our highest priorities.

"“I’ve debated putting a net up above my home, or spotlights to deter this, because there’s no overnight solution where tonight he won’t fly,” one neighbor said.





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