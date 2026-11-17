A New Jersey artist is creating a life-size sculpture to honor NHL star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, who were killed in a 2024 crash.

The sculpture will honor NHL star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew Gaudreau, who were killed in a 2024 crash in Salem County, New Jersey.

Artist Carl LeVotch is working on the sculpture, which has been endorsed by the Gaudreau brothers' parents, Guy and Jane Gaudreau. The bronze sculpture will feature two figures, each approximately 5 feet, 9 inches tall.is meant to serve as a lasting source of inspiration, encouraging every player, parent, coach, and visitor to carry those same values into their own lives," LeVotch said in a statement.

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Sean Higgins is charged in the deaths of Johnny Gaudreau, 31, and Matthew Gaudreau, 29, who were killed while riding their bicycles in late August 2024, the day before their sister's wedding. He faces multiple charges that could result in decades in prison if convicted.

An SUV in front of Higgins moved toward the middle of the roadway, straddling the northbound and southbound lanes to safely pass the Gaudreau brothers as they rode their bicycles on the right side of the road, according to court documents. Higgins then tried to pass the SUV on the right shoulder and struck the Gaudreau brothers, police said. In a recording played in court, Higgins admitted that he thought the vehicle ahead of him was moving too slowly.

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Both brothers died from injuries sustained in the crash. A trooper at the scene said Higgins’ breath smelled like alcohol and he allegedly admitted to drinking five to six beers prior to the crash. Investigators also said Higgins – who was employed at a nonprofit drug and alcohol treatment center at the time – failed a sobriety test. Higgins was charged with aggravated manslaughter, reckless vehicular homicide and other offenses.

During a court hearing in May 2026, Higgins' legal team argued that there were significant issues with how a blood sample was collected and analyzed. They claimed the evidence was mischaracterized to the grand jury that indicted him and said it could show Higgins was below the legal blood alcohol limit at the time of the crash. Prosecutors have maintained that Higgins was legally intoxicated when the crash occurred.

They disputed the defense's claims and stood by law enforcement's handling of the evidence and the laboratory analysis. The Gaudreau brothers grew up playing hockey in Salem County, New Jersey, and went on to play Division I hockey at Boston College. Johnny, known as"Johnny Hockey," went on to have a standout NHL career with the Calgary Flames and Columbus Blue Jackets, earning seven NHL All-Star selections.

The sculpture is expected to be installed in front of Hollydell Ice Arena in Sewell, New Jersey, by spring 2028, according to a news release. The arena is where the brothers developed their early love of hockey.

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“Hollydell is such an important part of John and Matty’s story. It’s where they first learned to love this game, and it will always hold a special place in our hearts as a family. That’s what makes it so meaningful to us that this piece of art will reside there. As proud as we are of the players they became, we are even prouder of the people they were: kind, humble and devoted to their families and everyone around them.

We hope every young player who walks through those doors sees it and is inspired to play the way John & Matty did: with heart and love for the game, and to live the way they did, with kindness on and off the ice. If it encourages even one kid to pick up a stick and follow their example, their legacy lives on,” said Guy and Jane Gaudreau in a written statement.