Nitto ATP Finals 2026 Qualifiers Ranked: Alcaraz and Zverev Lead Turin Field

An authoritative ranking of the eight qualifiers for the 2026 Nitto ATP Finals in Turin. Analysis of Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev, and Daniil Medvedev's paths to the Inalpi Arena title.

The eight players who will compete for the Nitto ATP Finals starting November 15th at the Inalpi Arena in Turin have been determined following the conclusion of the 2026 season. In this annual year-end tournament, players are split into two groups of four, with the top two in each advancing to the semifinals. These contenders have been ranked from most to least likely to win, based on their results throughout this season.

Alcaraz Returns After Injury Layoff

Carlos Alcaraz has quietly had a dominant season on the ATP Tour despite missing more than four months with a wrist injury. He has won five titles in 2026, including the Australian Open, Doha, Tokyo, Vienna, and Paris. His record stands at 42-5 even with the long layoff. He has yet to win the ATP Finals in his career, but reached the final last season, where he lost to Jannik Sinner.

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The main risk is the workload, as he arrives off back-to-back titles in Vienna and Paris. He has been vocal about the toll the ATP's long season can take. Alcaraz will need to manage his physical condition carefully to overcome previous final losses.

Zverev Clinches Year-End No. 1 Ranking

Alexander Zverev is a two-time ATP Finals champion in 2018 and 2021. He enters this year's event riding the momentum of clinching year-end No. 1. The German is in the midst of the best season of his career, going 65-18 and winning his first two Grand Slams at the French Open and the US Open this year.

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His one weakness is his record against elite opponents, where he went 3-9 against top-10 players this year. This represents the worst such record by a world No. 1 in the Open Era. Against his fellow qualifiers, though, he is 6-2 this year. If Zverev can get past Alcaraz, he leads the series against every other player in the field.

Zverev brings plenty of experience winning at this event. He carries a chip on his shoulder after recent high-profile matches. His ability to perform against the specific players in this group remains his strongest asset.

Medvedev Seeks Third Turin Title

Daniil Medvedev returns to the ATP Finals after missing the cut last season. This year, he is 52-20. His tour-leading 38 hard-court wins show how well he has played on the surface. He last won the ATP Finals in 2020 and is making his seventh appearance at the event after a resurgent season.

Medvedev has been competitive against the best this year. He beat Alcaraz in the Indian Wells semifinals. He also took Sinner to two tiebreaks in the final before losing. However, the biggest question for the veteran is consistency. He lost his first match in Paris to Ignacio Buse.

With a 2-3 record against top-10 opponents this year, Medvedev will need to be in peak form to triumph over the competition in this year's field. His hard-court proficiency provides a significant advantage on the indoor surfaces of Turin.

Shelton and Fils Make Strong Impacts

Ben Shelton has four titles and a 41-19 record this season. He won trophies in Dallas, Munich, Stuttgart, and Montreal, each on a different surface. He reached his first major final at the US Open, where he lost to Zverev. However, Alcaraz won their most recent matchup in the Paris Masters final, beating Shelton 7-6(5), 7-5.

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Shelton's power and recent form make him a danger to anyone in a best-of-three match. But he went 0-3 in last year's round robin. He is 1-19 in his career against top-three players. Arthur Fils is also a key contender. After missing about eight months with a chronic back injury, Fils won two titles in 2026: Barcelona and Cincinnati. His record stands at 39-16 with a career-high ranking of No. 7 despite battling injuries throughout the season.

Fils is heading into the Finals. He will be making his ATP Finals debut this year. This gives him plenty to prove. He will be the first Frenchman playing at the event since Gael Monfils in 2016.

Tiafoe Joins Elite Group in Turin

Frances Tiafoe is also playing in the ATP Finals for the first time after the best season of his career. He won Halle, his biggest title so far. He reached the Cincinnati final and the US Open semifinals. Tiafoe joins a prestigious list of American qualifiers.

His consistency on hard courts makes him a viable threat in the group stage. Tiafoe must capitalize on his home support and recent momentum. The group stage format requires immediate readiness. Each match determines advancement to the semifinals. The stakes are high for all eight qualifiers.

The Inalpi Arena will host intense competition. The two group winners will face each other in the semifinals. Losers will compete for third place. The winner takes home the year-end championship trophy. Every point matters in this condensed format. Fans will witness the best of men's tennis.