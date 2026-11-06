Nithya Raman Wins LA Mayorship, Faces Council Opposition and Budget Crisis

Nithya Raman defeats incumbent Karen Bass to become Los Angeles mayor, facing a council she unseated with zero support from colleagues who now pledge to cooperate on governance.

Nithya Raman has secured a historic victory in the Los Angeles mayoral election, unseating incumbent Mayor Karen Bass without receiving a single endorsement from her colleagues on the City Council. The two-term council member and prominent Democratic Socialist of America (DSA) candidate entered the race just hours before the February filing deadline, catching many allies off guard after she had previously endorsed Bass. Her triumph marks a significant shift in the city's political landscape, as she defeated the incumbent who enjoyed backing from thirteen of the fourteen council members.

Raman officially takes office on December 14, facing an immediate challenge to govern with a legislative body that largely opposed her candidacy. Despite the lack of institutional support during the campaign, nearly every council member has expressed readiness to work with the new mayor-elect following Bass's concession. This dynamic sets the stage for a potentially complex relationship at City Hall, where Raman must navigate a council that controls the budget, confirms appointments, and will decide who fills the council seat she is vacating.

Also read Democratic Socialist Nithya Raman Defeats Karen Bass in LA Mayoral Election With 51.67 Percent of Vote

The newly elected mayor faces a strained budget and a street homelessness crisis as she prepares to lead. Raman has pledged to reduce the number of people living in tents and encampments by at least fifty percent before the 2028 Olympics, a goal that requires significant legislative support. Councilmember Katy Yaroslavsky, who chairs the budget committee, warned that Raman will lead during a tricky fiscal time, noting that revenue from the parks measure guarantees more money for parks but less for other departments.

Progressive allies within the DSA have signaled a desire to move past internal party divisions, despite having endorsed Bass earlier in the year. Councilmembers Eunisses Hernandez, Ysabel Jurado, and Hugo Soto-Martínez all welcomed Raman's victory, emphasizing their shared history of passing policies like the Sanctuary City Ordinance. Hernandez highlighted their track record of challenging the status quo, while Jurado, who chairs the homelessness committee, pledged to be a committed partner in delivering affordable housing and safer streets.

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Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martínez acknowledged that while they were on opposite sides during the campaign, the issues Raman highlighted are critical to his district, which includes Hollywood and East Hollywood. He noted that his district is approximately eighty-three percent renters, with about seven hundred people a month receiving eviction notices. Soto-Martínez stated he looks forward to working on the affordability crisis and ensuring tenants stay indoors, calling for a seamless transition to the next chapter of governance.

In a video message to Angelenos who voted for Bass or skipped the election, Raman vowed to work every single day at City Hall to earn trust and restore faith in the government. She emphasized that dysfunction is a choice and that the city does not have the luxury of it given the pressing challenges ahead. Most of the twelve remaining council members responded with congratulations, pledging to partner on basic services like fixing streetlights and repairing sidewalks.

Beyond municipal politics, Los Angeles residents face immediate infrastructure disruptions that will test the city's resilience. Starting Saturday, November 7, the sixty-three-year-old Vincent Thomas Bridge will shut down until at least March 2028 for major construction. Workers will replace the severely deteriorated deck, a project costing seven hundred fifty million dollars that also includes replacing the center median and installing new seismic sensors.

The bridge closure affects an estimated fifty-three thousand vehicles daily, including four thousand six hundred heavy trucks traveling between San Pedro and Terminal Island. Caltrans officials determined that a full closure was the most palatable option to avoid stretching construction to forty-eight months. Detours along the one hundred ten freeway could double commute times, prompting local business owners to worry about frustrated customers and reduced sales.

San Pedro resident Tate Allen and others have begun referring to the closure as Harborgeddon, with estimates suggesting his fifteen-minute drive could take thirty to forty-five minutes. Councilmember Tim McOsker pushed for road improvements along detour routes, including slurry sealing and concrete repairs. He also asked the Department of Transportation to monitor traffic on Anaheim Street to identify short-term and long-term fixes if problems arise.

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Meanwhile, construction of an eight-foot fence around MacArthur Park is set to begin in November and continue through fall 2027. The city allocated two point three million dollars for the project, aiming to give police more control over the space and improve safety. Nearby residents and street vendors have expressed concerns about noise, dust, and vibration affecting their ability to work during daytime construction hours.

On the coast, the California Coastal Commission voted to allow transportation authorities to build a quarter-mile-long seawall to protect the coastal railroad in Orange County. The plan includes adding close to seven hundred thousand cubic yards of sand to San Clemente beaches to mitigate erosion. Supervisor Katrina Foley hailed the decision as a major milestone for saving the rail corridor and restoring iconic beaches after decades of inaction.

In legal news, a defense attorney alleges that the Long Beach Police Department failed to disclose an officer's prior conviction for seven years, violating constitutional rights to a fair trial. The filing argues that this concealment demonstrates institutional untrustworthiness and seeks dismissal of charges against defendant Lonnie Jacobs. The case highlights ongoing tensions regarding transparency and due process in law enforcement agencies across the region.

As Raman prepares for her inauguration, the city must balance these diverse crises with the need for unified governance. The incoming mayor must win support from a council that backed her opponent while addressing urgent needs ranging from public safety to infrastructure maintenance. Her ability to deliver on campaign promises will heavily depend on her relationship with the council and her capacity to manage the city's financial constraints.