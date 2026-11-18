Nithya Raman promised big changes to Los Angeles. Here's what she wants to accomplish first as mayor.

Nithya Raman will be sworn in as the mayor of Los Angeles next month. Here's a break down of her campaign promises.will be sworn in next month.

After running a campaign that promised to change almost every function of the city of Los Angeles, achieving those goals won't be easy.

Also read What happens to Nithya Raman's LA City Council seat once she's sworn in as mayor?

"I've set an ambitious goal to eliminate tents and encampments across the city and bring people indoors by the end of my first term," Raman said during a campaign speech last month about her first 100 days. Raman plans to rely heavily on L.A. City Controller Kenneth Mejia, auditing city departments to find wasted dollars that can help fund her proposals.

"On day one, I will direct departments to establish surge brigades for urgent repairs and cleanups," Raman said in her speech. "We're going make a map of every broken streetlight, when it was reported, and when it will be fixed. " "We've had a very data heavy city controller, and now we have a very data heavy mayor," said Mike Bonin, a former L.A. City Councilmember and executive director of the Pat Brown Institute at Cal State Los Angeles.

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"My time working with her on the City Council, she was very much into data, she was very much into results and tracking results through data," Bonin added. "... There's not going to be the ability for a ton of movement on it until after the start of the new fiscal year because the money for this year is already allocated. New fiscal year begins July 1.

" Although Raman has shared many of her plans for day one, they may not actually be implemented until well after that. "We will begin to scale up unarmed crisis response teams that can take calls off of LAPD's plate. We will hire more 911 call operators. We will improve response times," Raman said.

"Maybe they reduce the helicopter budget in order to do more unarmed crisis response. One thing to keep in mind though is both unarmed crisis response and 911 operators are less expensive than armed police officers," Bonin said.

Landfill geyser erupts at Chiquita Canyon in Castaic, prompts evacuation advisory Raman has also promised to appoint a Palisades recovery czar, establish a Hollywood film office within the mayor's office, let restaurants self-certify for outdoor dining and use a public-private partnership to plant 100,000 trees before the 2028 Olympics. And then, there's the People Mover at LAX. Raman will lean heavily on new voices she'll appoint to the board of Los Angeles World Airports.

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But Bonin, who represented LAX, says the People Mover is way more complicated than the airport's board.

"This is such a legal quagmire," Bonin said. "I think this one is going to need the creative engagement of the new city attorney as well, because this goes beyond just sort of managing a contract. " A big focus of Raman's first four months will be proposing the city's budget, which is due at the beginning of April.

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