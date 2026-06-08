Councilwoman Nithya Raman surged ahead of opponent Pratt in the latest tally of the Los Angeles mayoral primary, with 27.1% of votes to Pratt's 26.7%. The rAce remains tight as officials count remaining ballots, while a Trump-linked U.S. attorney investigates election fraud allegations.

Councilwoman Nithya Raman has surged ahead of her opponent in the Los Angeles mayoral primary, according to the latest vote tally released Sunday night. With 83.2% of the expected vote count ed, Raman captured 27.1% of the ballots, while her challenger, Pratt,received 26.7%.

The update marks a significant shift from earlier counts, where Raman trailed behind. The race is at present too close to call,with thousands of mail-in ballots still being processed.

The top two candidates will advance to the November general election, where they'll face incumbent Mayor Eric Garcetti, who is running for reelection. raman, a progressive councilwOman representing the city's 4th district, has campaigned on a platform of housing affordability, cops reform, and environmental justice. her improved performance in the primary reflects the growing influence of mail-in ballots, which tend to favor progressive candidates. Pratt, a former reality TV star and businessman, has focused on public safety and economic recovery.

The shifting dynamics underscore the fluid nature of the election as officials continue to count remaining votes. Raman's campaign expressed cautious optimism about the latest numbers.

'We are encouraged by the latest vote count and remain grateful to the thousands of Angelenos who have powered this campaign,' Raman said in a statement. 'We'll continue to fight for every vote as we work toward a more equitable and just Los Angeles. ' The statement came as election officials worked to process remaining ballots, which include provisional and vote-by-mail submissions.

The deadline for mail-in ballots to be postmarked is Tuesday, and county officials expect to certify the results within two weeks. Raman's surge has energized her supporters,who see the primary as a bellwether for progressive politics in California.

Meanwhile, Pratt's campaign noted that the race remains tight and urged patience.

'We are confident that once all votes are counted, we will prevail,' a spokesperson stated. The vote count has been closely watched amid allegations of irregularities. Trump-linked First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli, the top federal prosecutor in Los Angeles, announced earlier this week that he is investigating evidence of election fraud in California. Essayli claimed that the state is blocking a federal audit of voter rolls, raising concerns about the integrity of the election.

However, election officials have dismissed these allegations as baseless, emphasizing that California's voting procedures are secure. the investigation is unlikely to affect the primary results, analysts say, but it has injected a partisan element into the race. As the count continues, both campaigns are preparing for the general election, which is expected to be fiercely contested. The outcome of the primary will set the stage for a race that could shape the future of Los Angeles governance





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