Nithya Raman's First Call to LAPD Chief Highlights Transition Uncertainty

Los Angeles mayoral candidate Nithya Raman contacted Police Chief Jim McDonnell shortly after her election victory, emphasizing public safety while leaving the timeline for his replacement unclear amid her pledge to remove him.

Trinity AudioOne of Nithya Raman’s first calls after winning the Los Angeles mayoral election Thursday was to Los Angeles Police Department Chief Jim McDonnell – the very police chief she has pledged to replace.

At her first public appearance as mayor-elect, Raman emphasized the importance of maintaining public safety during the transition to her administration, saying she and McDonnell were committed to ensuring the department could continue delivering essential services. LAPD Chief of Police Jim McDonnell releases the 2025 citywide crime data during a press conference at police headquarters in Los Angeles on Thursday, January 29, 2026.

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But she offered no new timeline for replacing the chief, leaving unanswered whether she still intends to begin the process on her first day in office, as she said she would at one point during the campaign, or whether McDonnell could remain in charge while a successor is selected. The uncertainty sets up one of Raman’s earliest and potentially most consequential decisions as mayor: how to shape the leadership of the LAPD while navigating a removal process involving the Police Commission and City Council, concerns from rank-and-file officers and security preparations for the 2028 Olympics.

, Raman said she had already contacted LAPD leadership, including McDonnell, shortly after her victory was confirmed.

“It was one of the first calls that I made, because public safety is the most important service that the city is delivering to its people. It is hands down the most important service,” Raman said.

“And I want to make sure that whatever happens over this transition that we are prepared to deliver that service at the level that Angelenos expect when I take office in mid-December. ”McDonnell, meanwhile, congratulated Raman in a statement Thursday and said he looked forward to working with her administration.

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“While elected leadership may change, the mission of the Los Angeles Police Department remains constant: to protect and serve our communities, reduce crime, and strengthen public trust,” McDonnell said. “As Chief of Police, I remain committed to leading a department that delivers professional, constitutional and compassionate policing to all Angelenos. ”federal immigration enforcement and arguing that his leadership had damaged trust in the department, particularly among immigrant communities. But her timeline for doing so shifted.

“I believe that Chief McDonnell has not met this moment with the focus and responsiveness that immigrant communities have needed at this time,”McDonnell has rejected allegations that the LAPD assists federal immigration enforcement. , he said the department works with federal law enforcement partners on public safety matters but does not participate in immigration enforcement.

“We work very closely with all of our federal partners, but we don’t work with any of them on immigration enforcement. It’s as easy as that,” McDonnell told the station.

Mayor elect Nithya Raman holds a press conference at the Farmers Market in Los Angeles on Nov. 5, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. , Raman said replacing the chief was not part of her first 100-day agenda and suggested she would seek a new chief when his term expires in 2030. She later clarified that McDonnell would leave before 2030,, Raman was pressed repeatedly by moderators to say whether she would replace McDonnell before the 2028 Olympics, Raman declined to commit to a timeline, saying the decision would require consultation with other city officials.

“It is not a unilateral decision by the mayor. It takes agreement with the police commission, even agreement with the council,” Raman said.

“It’s not something that I can immediately set a timeline on, but I do plan to do it. ”, Raman said she would begin the replacement process on her first day in office.

“Well, I will begin that process, yes, that’s right,” Raman said when asked whether she would initiate McDonnell’s replacement on Day One. “That is a process that will take time. And I’m just acknowledging that time. ” Spokesperson for Raman’s campaign Liz Garcia on Friday referred questions about McDonnell’s future to her comments at Thursday’s news conference.

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Raman did not specify at that appearance whether she still intended to begin the process immediately upon taking office.gives the Board of Police Commissioners authority to remove a chief before the end of a five-year term, although such a decision is subject to potential City Council review. The council can also initiate removal proceedings through a two-thirds vote, followed by a public hearing with at least 10 days’ notice.

If the chief’s position becomes vacant before a permanent replacement is selected, the Police Commission can appoint a temporary chief for up to 12 months,Selecting a permanent chief requires a competitive recruitment process. The city’s Personnel Department refers qualified candidates to the Police Commission, which forwards a ranked list of three candidates to the mayor. The mayor’s selection must then be confirmed by the City Council.

The procedures mean that even if Raman begins pursuing McDonnell’s replacement immediately, the timing of any leadership change could depend on other city officials. Democratic political consultant Mike Trujillo, who supported Mayor Karen Bass but did not work for her campaign, said an incoming mayor has every right to seek new leadership for major city departments. But he questioned Raman’s shifting timeline and whether she had identified a potential successor.

“It’s the most important hire she will ever do,” Trujillo said of selecting a police chief. “It is the hire by which every mayor is graded by. ” ICE protesters face off with LAPD near the federal building in Los Angeles on Monday, June 9, 2025. Unlike many other challenges facing Los Angeles, crime and the LAPD’s efforts to combat it fall squarely within the city’s responsibilities, Trujillo said.

That makes the department’s performance a key measure by which voters judge a mayor’s success or failure. Trujillo said the decision would carry particular significance as Los Angeles prepares for the 2028 Olympics, when the LAPD will need to coordinate with federal agencies and other law enforcement partners. He said those agencies would need clarity about who is leading the department and who has the incoming mayor’s confidence.

The Los Angeles Police Protective League, which represents rank-and-file officers, did not address McDonnell’s future in a statement issued Thursday following Raman’s victory. Instead, the union congratulated the mayor-elect and said its president, Ricky Mendoza, had reached out to establish a dialogue with her. The statement also raised concerns about police staffing.

“Los Angeles police officers and others are filled with uncertainty and angst at the prospect of major cuts to the LAPD that will reverse the progress made in reducing crime,” the union’s board of directors said. The union said it shared Raman’s stated goal of preventing further declines in staffing and emphasized the need for sufficient officers to protect residents and support security preparations for the Olympics.

“The campaign is over, the voters have spoken and it is now our job to work with Mayor-elect Raman and her team on governing the city. We commit to doing our part to help her succeed,” the statement said. Raman, meanwhile, has emphasized the need for a smooth transition, saying Thursday that her staff was already coordinating with Bass’ administration and that public safety would be among her top priorities.