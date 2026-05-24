Nithya Raman's falta de acción on homelessness crisis sparks criticism

The Los Angeles city council member has been accused of lost focus since announcing her mayoral campaign, where she has centered her platform on homelessness. Her committee has been meeting less frequently, causing a backlog of proposals worth hundreds of millions.

Spencer Pratt criticized Nithya Raman for her lack of action on the homelessness crisis in Los Angeles, where her campaign promises seem to be stalled.

Nithya Raman chairs the Homelessness and Housing Committee, but the committee has been meeting less frequently, resulting in a growing backlog of proposals worth hundreds of millions. Raman's office denied the work on homelessness had stalled, citing recent scheduling disruptions.

However, critics argue that the tension between the committee's focus on homelessness and the mayoral race is causing the delays. Raman has promised to cut unsheltered homelessness by half, but her actions in office seem to be slowing down the process.

Meanwhile, Mayor Karen Bass' signature Inside Safe program remains untouched, with reviews of the program's participant data, locations, and operations still pending. The proposal to redirect up to 25% of program funding if benchmarks are missed has sparked debate about accountability measures and equitable distribution of resources across the city





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Los Angeles Homelessness Crisis Nithya Raman Spencer Pratt Mayoral Race

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