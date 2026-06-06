Nithya Raman quickly closing in on Spencer Pratt in LA mayor's primary

The latest vote count showed Raman secured twice as many votes as Pratt in the last 24 hours.

The councilwoman received twice as many votes as Pratt in the last 24 hours. Conan Nolan reports for the NBC4 News at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 5, 2026.

Mayoral candidate Nithya Raman narrowed the gap with her rival Spencer Prat in the primary race for Los Angeles mayor, according to the latest data released by the LA County Registrar's Office Friday. Among over 71% of expected votes, the councilwoman raked in more than 23,000 vote, twice as many votes as Pratt. The latest tabulation showed Bass, who qualified for the November runoff already, receive 35% of the vote, compared to Pratt at 28.2% and Raman at 24.9%.

Pratt, a former reality TV star, held a 20,672-vote lead over Raman on Friday. He was 33,000 votes ahead just 24 hours prior. The latest tabulation included 140,408 ballots, according to the LA County Registrar's Office. As of Friday, more than 1.6 million ballots were counted and processed, which would bring LA County' voter turnout's voter turnout to 27.4%.

Officials said there are about 543,000 ballots left to be counted in the coming days, with 530,000 of them being vote-by-mail ballots. The third post-Election Night ballot count update includes 140,408 ballots processed since the second post-Election Night update.





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