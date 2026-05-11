Nithya Raman Wins Los Angeles Mayoral Race, Defeats Karen Bass

Democratic Socialist Nithya Raman is projected to defeat incumbent Karen Bass in the Los Angeles mayoral race by about 3 percentage points. Raman promises to earn voters' trust and address housing, parks, and transit.

Nithya Raman is projected to win the Los Angeles mayoral race, defeating incumbent Mayor Karen Bass. Raman leads by approximately 26,000 votes as of Wednesday night, a margin of roughly 3 percentage points.

Bass conceded defeat and called Raman to congratulate her, pledging a smooth transition. This marks a pivotal moment for the nation's second-largest city. In her victory speech, Raman said, I am honored to be your next mayor. She directly appealed to voters who backed Bass or sat out the election: I am going to City Hall to work every single day to earn your trust and to earn your trust in this city again.

Also read Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass Holds Narrow Lead Over Nithya Raman in 2026 Election

She added that the work starts now to get housing people can afford, parks for children, a transit system that can get people where they need to go, and a city government that is actually capable of delivering on its promises. She concluded, I love this city and I love its people, and I cannot wait to get started on building a better future together with all of you. Thank you so much, Los Angeles.

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Raman is the first democratic socialist city policymaker in Los Angeles history. She entered the race late but quickly mobilized progressive voters. In her speech, she praised Bass's time as an emergency-room nurse, her founding of Community Coalition, her leadership in Sacramento and Washington, and her election as the city's first woman mayor. Raman said, I know so many people, not just across this city but across this country, are grateful for her dedication to the promise of Los Angeles.

Bass said in her final message, I love Los Angeles. I believe in Los Angeles. And I will continue to ensure the promise of a better life belongs to all of us. Thank you.

She also said Los Angeles voters had spoken despite the disappointing outcome. Bass pledged a smooth transition. Raman previously served as executive director of the anti-workplace sexual harassment organization Time's Up. She won her City Council seat in 2020.

Raman Campaign Targets Inside Safe Program

Her mayoral campaign centered on dismantling systemic inefficiencies and offering a stark contrast to the current administration. She garnered support from climate action organizations, the hospitality union UNITE Here Local 11, and the Eastside Padres Contra la Privatizacion, a public education advocacy group. The Los Angeles chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America also backed her bid. A central pillar of Raman's platform has been a fierce critique of Mayor Karen Bass's Inside Safe program.

Raman characterizes the program as both ineffective and excessively costly. According to her campaign materials, the initiative spent more than $300 million to house only 6,000 individuals. She highlights that the program averages $85,000 per year for motel rooms and services, with some accommodations costing up to $100,000 annually. Critics note that 40% of those served remain in the program for nearly a year.

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Raman argues the same funds could rent three apartments with intensive services for each person. Raman emphasizes her district's success, citing a nearly 50% reduction in homelessness rates while the broader city has seen increases. She pledges to replicate this success citywide, aiming to reduce homelessness by 50% before the 2028 Olympics. Her proposed alternative involves a leveling and restructuring of shelter systems to quickly house the largest number of people using existing dollars.

Raman Highlights Housing Success Record

Labor leaders who supported Raman noted that while every City Council member publicly endorsed Bass, the voters did not follow their lead. This suggests a disconnect between the political class and the electorate. Raman's campaign resisted efforts by established political forces, including a union that donated more than $5 million to defeat her. Beyond housing, Raman has prioritized infrastructure improvements in a city heavily dependent on automobiles.

She advocates for making streets safer for pedestrians and cyclists. She has criticized the delays in repairing 30,000 street lights.

Recovery District Plan for Fire Areas

Additionally, she champions the creation of a Recovery District to coordinate rebuilding efforts in areas devastated by fires nearly two years ago. This plan aims to bring hundreds of millions of dollars into the Palisades region and ensure local residents have a decisive voice in reconstruction decisions. The race has drawn national attention, with observers calling it one of the most significant elections of the season.

As ballot tallying continues, supporters at Raman's election party expressed pride in rejecting a political class they view as absent. Raman stated that hopelessness can be fatal for a city, and her victory reflects a refusal by voters to accept that narrative. The outcome will likely reshape policy directions regarding social services, urban planning, and political representation in Los Angeles for years to come.