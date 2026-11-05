Nithya Raman Projects to Win Los Angeles Mayoral Race

Council member Nithya Raman is projected to become the next Los Angeles mayor. She will oversee the 2028 Olympic Games after defeating incumbent Karen Bass in the November election.

Los Angeles City Council member Nithya Raman is projected to become the next mayor of Los Angeles. This outcome was confirmed following the election held on Thursday, November 5. Raman will take office to lead the city through major events, including the 2028 Olympic Games.

Raman Victory Defeats Incumbent Mayor

Nithya Raman defeated incumbent Mayor Karen Bass in the race for Los Angeles mayor. The election results, finalized on Thursday, November 5, signaled a significant shift in city leadership. Raman secured the necessary votes to succeed Bass, who had served as the city's leader during recent crises.

Also read Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass Holds Narrow Lead Over Nithya Raman in 2026 Election

Karen Bass released a statement thanking her supporters after the results became clear. She acknowledged the historic nature of her tenure as the first Black woman mayor in the history of the city. Bass praised Los Angeles for giving her the opportunity to serve and expressed gratitude to her campaign team and volunteers. She stated that the progress made during her administration belongs to all Angelenos.

Spencer Pratt Campaign Ends in Loss

Former reality television personality Spencer Pratt also ended his bid for the Los Angeles mayoralty. His campaign concluded with a loss to Nithya Raman. Pratt has since addressed his defeat and explained certain behaviors from his campaign period. He clarified that his stay at a luxury hotel during the race was not related to the wildfire crisis.

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Pratt defended his actions by referencing his past in the Palisades neighborhood. He argued that many residents knew him from years prior to the recent election. Pratt suggested that the majority of voters met him through his earlier political efforts. He emphasized that his hotel choice was unrelated to the environmental disasters affecting the area.

Controversy Surrounding Palisades and Bass

Spencer Pratt criticized Mayor Karen Bass regarding her handling of the Palisades area. He claimed that the wildfire did not solely determine her defeat. Pratt asserted that Palisades residents voted against Bass despite their local concerns. He suggested that the rest of Los Angeles did not care about the specific struggles of the Palisades.

Pratt outlined various grievances different neighborhoods held against Bass. He stated that South Central residents disliked her due to issues involving migrant policy. Boyle Heights opposed her because of a warehouse fire. Downtown Los Angeles residents were frustrated with homelessness. Hollywood critics pointed to restaurant collapses and water main breaks.

Raman Campaigns on Anti-Establishment Platform

Nithya Raman won the election by campaigning on a platform against the status quo. She declared that the days of broken politics were over. Raman held an election night speech at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. She emphasized that she had enough of establishment politics.

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Spencer Pratt offered a scathing assessment of the incoming mayor. He described Raman as an ideologue and a moron. Pratt claimed she is pillow soft and easily bullied by big voices in Los Angeles. He warned that these powerful figures would pressure her to shift her positions. He cited her waffling on various issues as evidence of her weakness.

Future of Los Angeles Administration

Nithya Raman is committed to a smooth transition of power. She contacted Mayor Bass to congratulate her after the election. Raman vowed to ensure a peaceful transfer of responsibilities. She expressed a commitment to continuing the work for the betterment of the city.

Spencer Pratt has moved on to new political activities. He recently met with President Donald Trump regarding film tax credits. Pratt proposed a 25% federal film tax credit to support Hollywood production. He criticized California Governor Gavin Newsom for outsourcing jobs. Pratt believes his future efforts will focus on bringing production back to Los Angeles.

The election results mark the end of a contentious race. Multiple stakeholders expressed strong opinions about the candidates. The transition to Raman's administration will focus on the upcoming 2028 Olympic Games. The city faces significant challenges in infrastructure and public safety under the new leadership.