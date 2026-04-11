Nithya Raman Projected to Defeat Karen Bass in Los Angeles Mayor Race

City Councilmember Nithya Raman is projected to defeat incumbent Mayor Karen Bass after a ballot-count surge, holding a 34,654-vote lead with about 76% of ballots counted.

Nithya Raman is projected to defeat incumbent Karen Bass in the Los Angeles mayor race after a dramatic shift in ballot counting. Raman's lead expanded Thursday morning to 429,450 votes, or 52.10%, compared with Bass's 394,796 votes, or 47.90%, giving the city councilmember a 34,654-vote advantage.

The new count added 39,984 votes to the mayoral race since Wednesday afternoon. Raman captured 24,257 of them, nearly 61%, while Bass picked up 15,727. Approximately 76% of ballots have now been counted. Decision Desk HQ projected Raman the winner Wednesday, although the Associated Press had not called the contest as of the latest available reporting.

Also read Los Angeles Mayor Race Between Karen Bass and Nithya Raman Draws Celebrity Endorsements

Bass initially led on election night Tuesday by 9,941 votes, with 50.84% compared with Raman's 49.16%, raising hopes among her supporters that she could secure a second four-year term. That advantage evaporated Wednesday as later-counted ballots pushed Raman ahead. Raman's lead is expected to grow as mail-in ballots, which take longer to process and favor her base, are counted.

Political analysts have pointed to Raman's strong support among younger voters, who tend to cast ballots closer to Election Day, as a critical factor in her surge. Young people do not see the kind of prospects available to them going forward their parents and grandparents saw, veteran political analyst Dan Schnur previously told The California Post.

Advertisement

Raman's potential victory would mark a dramatic political shakeup at City Hall after a bruising campaign dominated by homelessness, public safety, soaring housing costs and frustration with Bass's leadership. An October poll commissioned by the California Post showed Raman leading Bass 46.7% to 38.8%, while 71.7% of likely voters disapproved of the incumbent mayor's job performance. The next mayor would inherit a city grappling with a strained budget, persistent homelessness, dwindling LAPD staffing and preparations for the 2028 Summer Olympics.

Raman Denounces Cynicism and Promises Fight

During her election night party on Nov. 3 at the Greek Theatre in Griffith Park, Raman denounced the cynicism which started to make us believe that L.A.

's problems were not just bad, but they were permanent. She avowed that the city is worth fighting for every single day of our lives. Raman, 45, is a Harvard- and MIT-trained urban planner who founded a L.A. homelessness nonprofit and served as executive director of Time's Up before winning her City Council seat in 2020. Born in India, she will be the city's first Asian American mayor.

She is married to Vali Chandrasekaran, a writer-producer. The win for the leftist City Councilmember, running as an outsider against the local party machine, is a significant victory for the region's progressive movement, which heavily skews toward younger voters who rent instead of owning their homes. Raman ran to the left of Bass, and her campaign included a sit-down interview with the controversial leftist streamer Hasan Piker, as well as a fraught relationship with the Democratic Socialists of America.

Raman Navigates Progressive Politics and Endorsements

Once a dues-paying member of the organization's local chapter, citing its commitment to housing affordability, she was criticized by DSA L.A. in 2024 for not fully adopting its policy positions against Israel. In the mayoral race, the local chapter backed her last-minute insurgent run against the local Democratic Party machine, putting her at odds with a bloc of her fellow progressives on the City Council who had already endorsed Bass.

The top sitting L.A. politicians to endorse her were County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath, who considered her own run against Bass and represents a swath of the Westside affected by the Palisades wildfire, along with City Controller Kenneth Mejia. Now Raman, Mejia and newly elected L.A. City Attorney Marissa Roy, who is a member of the DSA, constitute a triumvirate of progressivism at the highest reaches of City Hall. Bass, 73, was Los Angeles' first female mayor and second Black mayor.

Advertisement

A former community organizer turned veteran elected official, she spent years ascending to the top of California's state assembly before spending more than a decade in Congress, representing a largely African American and Hispanic section of South L.A. , which has been her political base. Joe Biden reportedly took her under serious consideration to be his running mate while he was the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee in 2020. Bass has long maintained Hollywood ties.

Her most prominent supporters in her mayoral reelection campaign included Jane Fonda, J.J. Abrams, Samuel L. Jackson and Anthony Anderson. She struggled with credibility as constituent anger surged over a variety of municipal ills, including housing and affordability, the entertainment production exodus and her response to the Palisades wildfire. Raman's district spans the southern swath of the San Fernando Valley, from Sherman Oaks to Studio City, across the Hollywood Hills to the Eastside enclaves of Los Feliz and Silver Lake.

Hollywood Comedy Scene Supports Raman's Campaign

It includes the Hollywood Bowl, the Hollywood Sign and NBCUniversal. Through each of her campaigns, Raman has generated Hollywood support, particularly from its TV comedy scene, including Tina Fey, Mike Schur, Mindy Kaling and Cord Jefferson. During their campaigns, both candidates said they would back unlimited film and TV credits at the state level, and champion a federal tax incentive to make the U.S. more internationally competitive.

Raman criticized Bass's handling of the issue, including her tardiness in appointing a film liaison to the industry. Still, despite her closeness to the industry, Raman's record of advocating for Hollywood's needs was tested even as the city and state continued to experience its historic runaway production.

Raman Focuses on Housing Reform and Primary Race

In office, Raman's key policy focus has been on housing, first championing Measure ULA, known as the Mansion Tax, then criticizing the unintended consequences of the legislation once its ruinous impact on the apartment construction became clear. She has since pushed for reform. The general election followed a heated primary race defined by the reactionary-populist run of former reality TV star Spencer Pratt. He drew national attention for his campaign.

Another key figure through the cycle has been local billionaire real estate developer Rick Caruso, a center-right Democrat who lost to Bass in 2022. He declined to run again but has remained a prominent and influential presence in the city's political conversation. Despite having fiercely criticized Bass during her term, including over her handling of the Palisades disaster, his own Palisades Village luxury shopping center was damaged, he did not endorse her opponent. Raman's term will overlap with L.A.

's hosting of the 2028 Summer Olympics, a global spectacle offering the city an opportunity to reboot its tarnished image. The former Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy recently became involved in the city's political conversation.