Nithya Raman overtakes Spencer Pratt for 2nd place in LA mayoral race, results show

The progressive councilwoman was in third place in the days after election night until she leapfrogged over the former reality TV star on Sunday.

The progressive councilwoman was in third place in the days after election night until she leapfrogged over the former reality TV star on Sunday. Los Angeles City Councilmember Nithya Raman overtook former reality TV star Spencer Pratt for second place in the Los Angeles mayoral race on Sunday, the latest election results show.

Democratic incumbent Mayor Karen Bass — who NBC News already projected will advance to the November runoff — remained in first place with 250,871 votes, or 34.68%, according to the updated tally released by the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk on Sunday.

"We are encouraged by the latest vote count and remain grateful to the thousands of Angelenos who have powered this campaign," Raman said in a statement to NBC Los Angeles on Sunday. For several days after election night, early results showed Raman behind Pratt.

The progressive and first South Asian councilwoman at LA City Hall inched much closer on Friday, when she"The trends are very much in favor of Councilmember Raman to overtake Spencer Pratt," NBC4 political contributor Dr. Fernando Guerra told NBCLA on Saturday.

"If she duplicates tomorrow what happened today, she will surpass him. "Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news. Although NBC News has not projected which candidate will face Bass in the November runoff, Bass' campaign released a statement following Sunday's drop, referring to Raman as the mayor's"general election opponent.

" "We look forward to winning a contest against an opponent who allows encampments near schools and fights against hiring more cops, yet is MIA on saving Hollywood jobs and fighting back when ICE invades LA," campaign spokesperson Alex Stack said. NBC4 political contributor Dr. Fernando Guerra said the trends are in favor of Raman to overtake Pratt. This video was broadcast during NBC4 News at 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2026.





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