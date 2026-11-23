Mayor-elect Nithya Raman has assembled a 30-member advisory committee featuring tenant advocates, labor leaders, business executives and Hollywood figures. A political analyst says the group’s broad range of professional backgrounds…

is bringing together an eclectic group of Los Angeles figures – from tenant organizers and labor leaders to real estate executives, Hollywood personalities and tech entrepreneurs — to help shape her incoming administration.

The 30-member advisory group, dubbed “A Committee for the City,” will help identify candidates for administration positions and city commissions, weigh in on policy priorities and build relationships across Los Angeles, according to an announcement Friday. Its members include actor and producer Issa Rae, Snap CEO Evan Spiegel, real estate broker Jason Oppenheim and City Controller Kenneth Mejia, alongside organizers and advocates who have spent years pushing for changes to housing and labor policies.her transition .

Also read Hollywood star, tech mogul tapped for Nithya Raman’s mayoral advisory committee

Its membership also suggests an effort to build connections beyond the traditional circles of elected officials and political advisers. Dan Schnur, a veteran political strategist who teaches at USC and UC Berkeley, said Friday that the committee’s most striking feature is how few members come from politics or government. Instead, he said, the group draws heavily from the private sector and community organizations, potentially giving Raman a way to reach residents and constituents outside City Hall.

“Because there is not a lot of institutional power in the mayor’s office, the most successful mayors are those who use their platform as a bully pulpit to communicate directly with the voters,” Schnur said. “It looks like Raman is putting together a group that can help her reach beyond City Hall and beyond the politicians who work there directly into the neighborhoods.

” Oppenheim, founder and president of The Oppenheim Group and a luxury real estate broker known for his appearances on Netflix’s “Selling Sunset,” said Friday that he had gotten to know Raman during the campaign and was impressed by what he described as her pragmatic approach to city government. , he said, he contacted her team to express interest in helping with the transition and, later, as she works to implement her plans for the city.

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The team subsequently invited him to join the committee.

“I would consider myself a moderate voice,” Oppenheim said, adding that he welcomed Raman’s decision to include people with differing perspectives. “I don’t think anyone would confuse me as a DSA member,” he said, referring to the Democratic Socialists of America, a left-wing political organization. Oppenheim said he believes Raman is willing to listen to people who disagree with her and reconsider positions in response to evidence.

He recalled meeting with her during the campaign alongside real estate industry figures who had concerns about some of her policies.

“She took a lot of tough questions,” he said, describing her as willing to listen to different viewpoints.the city’s mansion tax – a voter-approved levy on high-value property sales that funds affordable housing and homelessnes prevention programs –Asked what specific policies he wanted the committee to consider, Oppenheim said that would be putting the cart before the horse, noting that Raman was the one elected to decide policy. He also said he had told Raman that he would not accept a paid position or taxpayer compensation for his work.

The committee also includes Sergio Vargas, co-director of the Los Angeles chapter of the Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment Action, a community organization focused on housing and economic justice, and Ada Briceño, co-president ofTheir inclusion places voices from the labor and tenant movements alongside real estate and business figures, including Oppenheim and real-estate developer Prophet Walker, co-founder of Treehouse, a co-living housing company. Spiegel, the co-founder and chief executive of Snap Inc., the company behind Snapchat, is among the technology executives serving on the committee, while Rae is among its entertainment industry figures.

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“The challenges facing Los Angeles are too big and too complex for City Hall to solve alone,” Raman said in a statement announcing the committee. “We are bringing together people who have spent their careers building businesses, organizing workers, strengthening neighborhoods, and serving our communities,” she added.

Schnur also noted that although the committee includes several prominent businesspeople, none of its members is identified as a representative of major business advocacy groups such as the Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce, BizFed or the Valley Industry and Commerce Association. Political action committees affiliated with all three groups endorsed Mayor Karen Bass in the mayoral election. Schnur suggested their absence from the committee was unlikely to be a coincidence, given their support for Raman’s opponent.

According to Raman’s team, committee members will serve as ambassadors for the incoming administration, help identify potential candidates for city leadership positions and commissions, participate in discussions about priorities and help build partnerships with community and industry leaders across the city. Liz Garcia, a spokesperson for Raman, said Friday she believed committee members would be involved in both recommending and evaluating prospective appointees. She said the committee is expected to begin meeting soon.

The team did not provide further details about how the committee would operate, including how frequently members would meet or how their recommendations would be considered. Oppenheim said he had discussed the committee with Raman’s team before the announcement but deferred questions about its operations to the campaign. Schnur cautioned that the group’s eventual influence is difficult to predict because elected officials use advisory committees in different ways.

It remains unclear, he said, which members will become closely involved in the mayor’s work and which may have been selected primarily to signal outreach to particular communities.. As the city’s independently elected financial watchdog, Mejia oversees audits and reviews of city spending, responsibilities distinct from those of the mayor’s administration. Raman announced Friday that Andrea Conant, her City Council chief of staff, and attorney George Kieffer will serve as co-directors of the transition.

Conant has worked closely with Raman since 2021, while Kieffer is a longtime civic leader who helped develop Los Angeles’ current City Charter.