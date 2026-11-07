Nithya Raman Los Angeles Mayor: Outsider Wins Upset Over Karen Bass

Nithya Raman defeats incumbent Karen Bass in a stunning upset to become Los Angeles mayor-elect, pledging to address homelessness, housing costs, and public safety amid a strained budget.

Nithya Raman, a democratic socialist and former Los Angeles city council member, has secured a stunning upset victory to become the next mayor of Los Angeles. She defeated the incumbent, Karen Bass, in a contest that shocked the political establishment and marked a significant shift in the city's governance. Raman's win places her as the new leader of the nation's second most populous city, ready to assume office in mid-December.

Raman Agenda Focuses on Homelessness And Safety

Nithya Raman outlined her immediate priorities for Los Angeles in her first appearance as mayor-elect, stating clearly that homelessness, housing costs, and public safety will be her central focus. She addressed reporters on Thursday with a succinct declaration of intent to tackle these enduring issues head-on. Her agenda aims to resolve problems that have eluded her predecessors, including the long-running homeless crisis and the crumbling infrastructure of the city.

Also read Los Angeles mayor race: Nithya Raman ousts Karen Bass

Political Rifts And Community Relations

Nithya Raman faces significant political hurdles as she enters office without endorsements from her 14 city council colleagues or support from the police union. The Democratic establishment backed the incumbent, Karen Bass, creating a deep rift within the local political landscape. Additionally, tensions with the Jewish community and the Democratic Party over her statements regarding Israel require careful navigation. The Jewish Federation Los Angeles has called on her to rebuild trust strained during the campaign after she acknowledged genocide in the context of the conflict.

Comparison To Other Democratic Socialists

Nithya Raman joins a growing vanguard of democratic socialists in municipal government, following the elections of Zohran Mamdani in New York and Katie Wilson in Seattle. Janeese Lewis George was also elected mayor of Washington, D.C., signaling a broader leftward shift in major American cities. Political scientist Caroline Heldman compares Nithya Raman's campaign strategy to Zohran Mamdani, noting that she positioned herself as the pothole politician rather than just an ideologue. However, she lacks the star power often associated with other progressive wins and instead focuses on practical governance.

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Budget Constraints And Infrastructure Challenges

Nithya Raman must manage a strained budget while addressing the vast miles of crumbling streets and sidewalks that plague Los Angeles. The city, known for its car culture, has struggled with traffic and road maintenance for years, with previous mayors like Eric Garcetti and Karen Bass failing to deliver comprehensive solutions. Raman intends to recast policies on street paving, but the financial details of her plan remain unspecified. Her goal is to revive the ambitious, creative, and entrepreneurial spirit that characterized earlier eras of Los Angeles development.

Looking Toward 2028 Olympics

Nithya Raman will oversee the city as it prepares to welcome the world to Los Angeles for the 2028 Olympics. The upcoming games add pressure to resolve the exodus of Hollywood jobs and improve public infrastructure before the global spotlight intensifies. Her administration must balance these international obligations with domestic crises like homelessness and housing affordability. The outcome of her tenure will be watched closely as a test case for democratic socialist policies in a major American metropolis.