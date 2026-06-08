Nithya Raman leaps past Spencer Pratt in tight race to make L.A. mayoral runoff

NBC News hasn’t yet projected who will join Mayor Karen Bass in the November runoff election.

Get unlimited access to ad-free articles and exclusive content. NBC News projected Bass’ advancing to the runoff last week, but the outstanding question, as the city and the state continue counting ballots, is whom she will face and what kind of matchup that will be.

NBC News hasn’t projected the winner of the other spot in the runoff. Pratt, who has challenged Bass from the right in the nonpartisan mayoral race, has seen his hold on the second-place slot evaporate as Raman, a member of the Democratic Socialists of America, caught up. In an emotional speech to supporters on election night, Raman said were still many ballots to count, “and we may not get an answer we like.

But regardless of what happens next, nobody, nobody can take away what all of us have built together. ” But Raman has closed the gap significantly with each successive update from Los Angeles election authorities since Wednesday. By Friday night, she had cut Pratt’s advantage almost in half, to just over 20,000 votes. And on Sunday night, she overtook Pratt by a few thousand votes in the latest update.

It’s part of a pattern all over California since primary night: Democrats have gained more votes as the state’s slow counting process continues, after aOther examples of the pattern include the open governor’s race — in which former Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra is in first place and, NBC News projected Friday, — as well as key congressional campaigns, like the 6th District race in the Sacramento area, a seat Democrats redrew to flip it this fall.in a scrambled race that includes Republican-turned-independent Rep. Kevin Kiley and an additional Republican challenger.

The results have soothed Democratic fears of getting locked out of the top-two general election despite the district’s blue lean. In Los Angeles, Raman’s gains have put two very different types of mayoral races in play for the fall. A Bass-Pratt race might look like a more traditional partisan contest, as Pratt tries to turn the election into more of an insider-versus-outsider dynamic.

A Bass-Raman race would pit two Democrats against each other, with Raman, a former Bass ally, challenging her from the left during the campaign.. The survey found both Bass and Raman leading in one-on-one matchups with Pratt — and Raman with a small advantage inside the margin of error in a general election matchup with Bass. Fully 40% of those polled said that they weren’t sure whom they would vote for or that they wouldn’t vote in such a matchup.





NBCNewsHealth / 🏆 707. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nithya Raman quickly closing in on Spencer Pratt in LA mayor's primaryThe latest vote count showed Raman secured twice as many votes as Pratt in the last 24 hours.

Read more »

Nithya Raman Closes in on Spencer Pratt as Mayor Vote Count Becomes ‘Hills’-level DramaThe ex-MTV star was all ready to call it after Tuesday's primary. But a new drop of ballots puts Raman right at this heels.

Read more »

Nithya Raman knocks Spencer Pratt off second place in LA mayor’s raceNithya Raman completed a dramatic late-ballot comeback Sunday, overtaking Spencer Pratt in the race for second place in Los Angeles’ mayoral contest.

Read more »

Nithya Raman Overtakes Spencer Pratt in L.A. Mayor’s RaceNithya Raman has overtaken Spencer Pratt in the race for L.A.’s next mayor.

Read more »