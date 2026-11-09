Nithya Raman LA Transportation Overhaul Bike Lanes Measure HLA

LA Mayor-elect Nithya Raman prepares to enforce Measure HLA, a $3.1 billion transportation overhaul expanding bike lanes and bus corridors across Los Angeles streets.

Los Angeles Mayor-elect Nithya Raman is positioned to aggressively advance a sweeping transportation transformation that fundamentally reshapes the city's road infrastructure. Her incoming administration plans to prioritize protected bicycle lanes, dedicated bus-only corridors, and comprehensive street redesigns across some of the busiest urban arteries.

Enforcing Measure HLA Infrastructure Plans

Nithya Raman intends to immediately implement Measure HLA, a controversial voter-approved law that mandates the installation of planned bike lanes, bus lanes, and pedestrian improvements during major road repairs. The incoming mayor aims to shift away from previous administrative hesitancy toward a policy of strict compliance with the transportation overhaul measures. This approach signals a decisive break from the previous administration's stance on street redesigns and traffic management protocols.

Also read Inside Nithya Raman's improbable campaign for L.A. mayor

The financial scope of this infrastructure initiative is substantial, with city officials estimating the implementation costs at $3.1 billion over a ten-year period. While supporters of the measure have disputed this high cost figure, the economic implications for the city budget remain a central point of discussion among stakeholders and urban planners alike. The funding will support concrete barriers, speed humps, and intersection redesigns intended to enhance safety for all road users.

Key Backers and Political Support Dynamics

Michael Schneider, founder and CEO of the influential transportation advocacy group Streets for All, has emerged as a vocal champion for Nithya Raman's transportation agenda. Schneider told the California Post that he expects the new administration to aggressively enforce Measure HLA, contrasting this with his view that previous city departments under Mayor Karen Bass obstructed the law. He characterized the prior administration's opposition as a waste of millions in legal fees that could have been better spent on street improvements.

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The political backing for this transportation shift includes significant financial contributions from hedge fund manager and bicycle advocate Aaron Sosnick. Sosnick poured millions into independent political groups supporting Raman, including Streets for All's political action committee, ensuring strong financial support for the campaign's pro-transit messaging. Schneider emphasized that having a mayor who truly cares about traffic violence and implements Vision Zero will benefit all Angelenos through safer streets.

Street Redesigns and Traffic Controversy

Nithya Raman's campaign platform outlines an ambitious vision for reshaping Los Angeles streets, including installing concrete barriers between cyclists and cars to prevent collisions. The plans could dramatically alter surface streets such as Lincoln, Santa Monica, Venice, Sepulveda, Sunset, and Ventura boulevards. These redesigns may involve removing traffic lanes or parking spaces to accommodate new bike lanes and permanent bus lanes along routes established for the 2028 Olympics.

Opponents of these changes, including Councilwoman Traci Park, have been vocal critics of mandatory road diets that narrow vehicle lanes to accommodate bicycles and buses. Critics warn that these measures could worsen traffic congestion and delay emergency responders, potentially impacting public safety and local business accessibility. Healthy Streets LA has campaigned vigorously for the Yes on HLA measure, organizing vigils and protests to support the transportation overhaul since late 2023.

Metro Influence and Future Infrastructure Steps

As mayor, Nithya Raman will oversee the city's transportation department and gain considerable influence over Los Angeles Metro, the agency responsible for the county's buses, subways, and light rail. She is expected to take over as chair of Metro's 13-member voting board and control three mayoral appointments, giving her a powerful voice in transportation spending and major infrastructure projects. This expanded authority allows her to accelerate rail expansions connecting the San Fernando Valley, Westside, and other communities.

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Raman is also expected to take decisive action on the $3.3 billion automated people mover at Los Angeles International Airport. This airport train, designed to shuttle travelers between terminals and ground transportation, is currently more than $1 billion over budget and years behind schedule. Her administration aims to resolve these years of delays while simultaneously pushing to implement automated speed cameras and return red-light cameras to further enforce traffic safety standards across the city.