Nithya Raman Faces District 4 Criticism as She Prepares to Become Mayor

Residents of Los Angeles City Council District 4 criticize Nithya Raman over homelessness and crime as she prepares to take office as mayor on Dec. 14.

Residents of Los Angeles City Council District 4 are warning Angelenos about crime, homelessness and ignored requests for help that they say plagued their neighborhoods during the six years Nithya Raman served on the City Council. Raman is set to take office as mayor on Dec. 14, even though early results showed her trailing outgoing Mayor Karen Bass in the council district she represents. The criticism comes from business owners, longtime residents and local advocates in Sherman Oaks and nearby San Fernando Valley neighborhoods.

The complaints were detailed in reporting by the California Post, which spoke with residents who said their concerns went unanswered by Raman's office. Several of them said they felt abandoned during years of rising street disorder, including break-ins and encampments near public spaces. Their warnings arrive as Raman prepares to lead the city despite a sharp split between citywide and district-level voting patterns.

Also read LA City Council welcomes 44th mayor of Los Angeles, Nithya Raman

Vote Totals and District 4 Results Diverge

Raman holds a decisive citywide lead, with 608,897 votes, or 54.8%, compared with Bass's 502,000 votes, or 45.2%, according to Tuesday's unofficial results. In Raman's own Council District 4, however, an analysis of Nov. 4 precinct results showed Bass leading 52.4% to 47.6%. That gap of nearly five percentage points could shift as outstanding ballots are counted.

The county has not disclosed how many of the remaining ballots belong to Raman's district. Because of that, the final margin in Council District 4 remains unknown. Residents who have dealt with Raman's office for years said they would not be surprised if she lost her own district once every vote is counted.

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Residents Describe Crime and Homelessness Concerns

Residents say repeated burglaries and deteriorating street conditions have pushed some neighbors out of the area entirely. Collins, a former resident of Sherman Oaks, said she moved away because she could not handle the stress of living under what she described as Raman's policies. She said burglars kicked down neighbors' front doors, sometimes while families were still inside.

Collins said she contacted Raman's field deputy twice a month for roughly 18 months about a sprawling homeless encampment behind a Gelson's supermarket. She also pointed to recreational vehicles and encampments outside a senior center in Raman's district, where residents have repeatedly raised concerns. When the California Post visited the area with Collins, an RV was parked across the street with a television blaring, and several other homeless individuals were seen living in vehicles or camping in the nearby parking lot.

Rene Ruston, owner of START Rescue Resale, a nonprofit thrift store in Sherman Oaks that raises money for animal rescue, described a similar decline. Ruston said that when she first opened the store, she kept the front door wide open and displayed clothing racks outside while helping homeless residents with clothing, pet supplies and access to services. Conditions later worsened, and Ruston said she installed an electric buzzer to control entry, reinforced her storefront, repeatedly paid to clean up trash and added security measures after threats. She said she repeatedly sought help from Raman's office but got nowhere.

Critics Question Leadership and Plan Accountability Tracking

Critics argue that Raman has not earned the trust of the constituents she represents. Collins said Raman has known for a long time that Sherman Oaks and Encino residents were dissatisfied, adding that the last six years showed Raman was not capable of running her own district. Leanne Deutch, another District 4 resident, said the frustration is already fueling discussion about who should replace Raman on the City Council.

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Deutch said she wants an effort launched to bring back former Councilman David Ryu, whom she described as a better councilperson who at least listened to residents. Ana Teresa Dahan, executive director of Thrive LA, a group critical of Raman's record, said the early district results reflect dissatisfaction with the state of things rather than an ideological shift in Los Angeles. Dahan also noted that Raman positioned herself as a candidate for change despite serving on the City Council longer than Bass has held the mayor's office.

Dahan said Raman's campaign promises will face immediate scrutiny from critics who believe she has failed to deliver for her own constituents. Thrive LA is developing a tracker to monitor the incoming mayor's campaign commitments, giving residents a public record to measure progress once Raman takes office on Dec. 14.