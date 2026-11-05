Nithya Raman Elected Mayor of Los Angeles, Ousting Karen Bass

Democratic Socialist Nithya Raman defeats incumbent Mayor Karen Bass in Los Angeles, marking a significant political shift for America's second-largest city ahead of the 2028 Olympics.

Democratic Socialist Nithya Raman has won the election for Mayor of Los Angeles, defeating incumbent Mayor Karen Bass. The results, finalized after three-quarters of votes were counted, show Raman securing 52 percent of the vote against Bass's 48 percent. This victory places America's second-largest city under new leadership that aligns with the growing influence of left-wing politics nationwide.

Electoral Results Define Political Shift

Nithya Raman, aged 45, secured the mayoralty in a race that highlighted deep frustrations with the current status quo. Bass called Raman on Thursday to concede the election after the latest numbers confirmed the Democrat's loss. The outgoing mayor, who was elected in 2022 as the first Black woman to hold the office, faced a challenging term marked by public dissatisfaction.

Also read Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass Holds Narrow Lead Over Nithya Raman in 2026 Election

The victory marks a significant moment for the Democratic Socialists of America, who have successfully propelled a cadre of left-wing leaders into office across various cities and Congress. Raman, who served as the first DSA-affiliated Los Angeles City Council member, now helms the entertainment capital as it prepares for the 2028 Olympics. Her win underscores a broader trend of young, progressive candidates gaining momentum in American urban centers.

Bass Faces Setbacks and Transition Challenges

Mayor Bass, aged 73, entered her term with decades of state and federal government experience but faced significant hurdles. Her administration was haunted by the handling of deadly wildfires in 2025, which erupted while she was traveling for the Biden administration. Despite these setbacks, she made the shock decision to seek re-election, filing her candidacy in the final hours before the deadline.

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This last-minute entry infuriated the city's Democratic establishment, which had coalesced around her despite her shortcomings. Bass acknowledged the public's verdict in a statement, noting that the people of Los Angeles have spoken. She committed to ensuring a smooth and seamless transition, emphasizing that moving the city forward is what the community needs from all its leaders.

Raman's Platform Focuses on Infrastructure and Justice

Nithya Raman campaigned on a platform dubbed pothole politics, highlighting broken streetlights and jagged sidewalks as failures of Bass's leadership. The Ivy League-educated urban planner argued that the city's government had made solving basic problems look impossible for too long. Her message resonated with younger voters who are frustrated with the high cost of living and affordability issues in the region.

Raman's political stance also includes strong positions on international conflicts. She has repeatedly criticized Israel's actions in Gaza, stating that they constitute genocide. During a Jewish Federation of Los Angeles mayoral forum on September 29, 2026, she explained that images of targeted hospitals and child deaths compelled her to speak out. She previously argued that US tax dollars should not fund such actions.

Implications for Los Angeles and Progressive Politics

The election of Nithya Raman signals a shift in the political landscape of Los Angeles, particularly as the city prepares to host the 2028 Olympics. Her victory is part of a larger wave of success for candidates backed by the Democratic Socialists of America. These elected officials are working to make American cities test beds of progressive politics, addressing issues from housing affordability to environmental justice.

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As the new mayor takes office, Raman faces the task of rebuilding trust in local government and addressing the infrastructural decay that defined her campaign. Her administration will need to balance immediate city needs with broader progressive goals. The transition period will be critical in determining how effectively she can deliver on her promises and manage the city's resources for the upcoming global event.