Nithya Raman chops Spencer Pratt's lead in the battle to make the Nov. 3 mayoral runoff

Raman has been steadily carving into Pratt's margin, cutting it to about 3% percentage points, down from 8% a few days earlier

Los Angeles City Councilmember Nithya Raman, who is running for mayor, speaks with the media on election night at Boomtown Brewery. Friday’s update shows Bass with 35% of the vote so far, Pratt with 28% and Raman with 25%.

Los Angeles City Councilmember Nithya Raman closed in on reality TV personality Spencer Pratt, cutting his lead to about 3 percentage points, as both vie for second place in the mayoral primary, according to the latestover three days of election updates. She now trails him by 20,672 votes in the race to compete against Mayor Karen Bass in the Nov. 3 runoff election.

Bass, who is running for a second four-year term, was in first place on election night and has held on to her perch since then. Friday’s update showed her with 35% of the vote, compared with 28% for Pratt and 25% for Raman. Mail-in ballots with an election day postmark will continue to be accepted by county election officials through Tuesday. The county plans to release updated results every day through June 12.

Of the nine incumbents at City Hall seeking reelection this year, Bass is the only one to be pushed into a second round. City Atty. Hydee Feldstein SotoIn an email sent Friday to supporters, Feldstein Soto said the voters had spoken.

“Respecting the voice of the people is at the heart of our democracy,” she wrote. City Controller Kenneth Mejia easily fended off a challenge from real estate executive Zach Sokoloff, whose campaign was bolstered by $7.5 million in outside spending by his mother. Half a dozen council members also won reelection. Of the six, Councilmember Eunisses Hernandez had the most competitive, facing four challengers.

She declared victory Friday in anEmailMelissa Gomez is an enterprise reporter on the State Team who joined the Los Angeles Times in 2018. She reports on a range of news and issues, with a special focus on the Central Valley. She previously covered education and the 2020 presidential campaign at The Times. A native Floridian, she graduated from the University of Florida.

Rebuilding L.A. : How One Eaton Fire Survivor Has Found the Strength to Move On and Rebuild Author and CBS News correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti attempts to answer some questions about rebuilding communities in his new book about the Palisades Fire — and names a motive for a quick rebuild: the Olympic games coming to Los Angeles in 2028. Today we discuss one of the pivotal events of the 1960s: the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy.

Though the gunman was caught at the scene, confessed at trial, and even bragged about the shooting, his motives have largely been forgotten. Fidel Martínez and Suzy Exposito sit down with Dominican-American singer, actress, and Latin Grammy-nominated artist Leslie Grace for a wide-ranging conversation about music, movies, and what it means to be Latino in Hollywood today.





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