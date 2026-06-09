Nithya Raman advances over Pratt in LA mayor primary

City Councilwoman Nithya Raman will advance to the November election in the Los Angeles mayoral race, CNN’s Decision Desk projects, after overtaking Spencer Pratt for second place as more votes were counted in the days after the June 2 primary. CNN’s Elex Michaelson reports.

City Councilwoman Nithya Raman will advance to the November election in the Los Angeles mayoral race, CNN’s Decision Desk projects, after overtaking Spencer Pratt for second place as more votes were counted in the days after the June 2 primary.

CNN’s Elex Michaelson reports. CNN’s Elex Michaelson reports. The latest Israel-Iran attacks are exposing a growing rift between President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

While Trump is looking for a deal to end the war, Netanyahu remains skeptical of negotiations with Iran. As political pressure mounts on both leaders, questions are growing about whether they're still on the same page. CNN’s Kevin Liptak reports. CNN's Arlette Saenz spoke to voters in Maine about who they plan to vote for in the midterm primaries.

Graham Platner is favored to win the Democratic primary to face incumbent GOP Sen. Susan Collins and Maine voters are now considering new allegations against Platner of inappropriate behavior toward women. During an interview on Sunday with NBC’s “Meet the Press,” President Donald Trump claimed he never promised to not start a new war. CNN’s Daniel Dale shows why that is not true.

Two Virginia residents have filed a lawsuit to halt next week's UFC fight on the White House South Lawn. The Trump administration has until Tuesday night to respond to the lawsuit that alleges Trump will profit from the event. CNN’s Kristen Holmes reports from the White House. Video shows a photographer was struck by a vehicle driving out of a fenced-in area of the Delaney Hall immigration facility during protests on Friday night.

An ICE spokesperson said the agency was not involved in the incident. President Trump stormed off an NBC interview with Kristen Welker after refusing to back up claims about January 6 and the 2020 election, but it's what he said about suicide and the Capitol attack that demands a closer look. CNN's Jake Tapper reports.





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Nithya Raman Overtakes Spencer Pratt In L.A. Mayor Race, Latest Results ShowIn a true Hollywood flipping of the script, L.A. Councilmember Nithya Raman has bested Reality TV star Spencer Pratt in the race for City Hall's top job

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Nithya Raman knocks Spencer Pratt off second place in LA mayor’s raceNithya Raman completed a dramatic late-ballot comeback Sunday, overtaking Spencer Pratt in the race for second place in Los Angeles’ mayoral contest.

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