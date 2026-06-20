Nitazene, a synthetic opioid 500 times more potent than heroin, has caused 750 deaths in the UK since 2023. The drug is manufactured in China and distributed by Chinese organized crime groups, with evidence suggesting CCP complicity. The crisis has sparked international concern and a border security deal between the UK and China, but deeper ties between the CCP and criminal syndicates pose a national security threat.

A new synthetic opioid known as nitazene has emerged as a deadly threat on British streets, with its potency surpassing heroin by 500 times. Dubbed the Frankenstein drug for its lab-created monstrosity, nitazene has been linked to 750 deaths in the UK since 2023, according to the National Crime Agency.

However, researchers at King's College London suggest that the actual death toll may be underestimated by as much as a third, indicating that the drug's availability is increasing rapidly. Nitazenes belong to a class of synthetic opioids that are cheap, highly potent, and primarily manufactured in China.

The involvement of Chinese labs in producing nitazenes and Chinese organized crime in distributing them and laundering the proceeds prompted UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer to seek assistance from Chinese President Xi Jinping during a recent summit in Beijing. This led to a border security deal in which China pledged to intensify efforts to curb production and smuggling, with promises of strengthened cooperation and intelligence sharing.

Yet, there is growing evidence that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) may be complicit with these criminal enterprises, viewing them as assets to undermine the West. A newly declassified report, based on interviews with officials from 14 law enforcement agencies, reveals that Chinese gangs operating in Britain are increasingly supported by the CCP. In the United States, similar accusations have been made regarding the fentanyl crisis, another synthetic opioid that claimed approximately 38,000 lives in the US last year alone.

A special congressional committee accused the Chinese government of being knee-deep in sponsoring and facilitating the export of chemicals used to make fentanyl, documenting cases of state subsidies to factories and labs partially owned by the government, and alleging that Beijing obstructs US investigations. The scale of the fentanyl crisis in North America, which has caused immense suffering, is a source of grave concern for British officials, who fear that nitazenes could trigger a similar epidemic in the UK.

The specter of the American experience haunts Whitehall as nitazenes take hold in Britain. In response, Western leaders have prioritized nitazenes, making them a top agenda item at a December meeting of the Five Eyes intelligence alliance in London, where member countries agreed to intensify joint efforts to disrupt the trade. The challenge for Britain is compounded by the expanding influence of Chinese organized crime in the UK, which extends beyond drug trafficking.

According to the National Crime Agency's 2026 strategic assessment, organized crime groups from China are highly likely to be among the most significant threats to the UK, involved in fraud compounds, drug precursor supply, synthetic opioids, and underground banking. The declassified report draws explicit links between the CCP and criminal gangs, noting that the relationship in the UK between the People's Republic of China and Chinese organized crime groups is likely deeper and more sinister than previously assessed, to the extent that it poses a threat to national security.

The research, conducted by David Wilson of the West Midlands Regional Organized Crime Unit, paints a disturbing picture of crime syndicates engaged in drugs, prostitution, money laundering, and people smuggling. Wilson notes that Chinese organized crime has a footprint in virtually every criminal sector.

He warns that their control of the sex trade is not only a lucrative business but also provides the CCP with potential honey traps, as sex work and brothels can be leveraged for intelligence gathering, blackmail, and coercion against influential individuals in the UK. Wilson revealed that he himself was targeted during his research, receiving over 20 LinkedIn connection requests from suspicious profiles with no information.

A major challenge is the international scale of sex trafficking; Europol, a European police agency collaborating with the UK, claims to have dismantled Europe's largest trafficking network. The implications of these findings are profound, highlighting the intertwined nature of drug trafficking, organized crime, and state-sponsored activities. As nitazenes continue to spread, the need for international cooperation and robust countermeasures becomes increasingly urgent.

The UK and its allies must navigate a complex geopolitical landscape where criminal enterprises operate with apparent state backing, threatening public health and national security





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