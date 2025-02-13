Nissan Pulls Out of Merger Talks with Honda

Nissan is ending discussions with Honda about a merger that would have combined two of Japan's largest automakers. Disagreements over the structure of the merger, particularly Honda's proposed leadership role, led to Nissan's withdrawal.

Nissan is poised to halt discussions with its rival Honda regarding a merger that would have united two of Japan 's automotive giants. Last December, the companies signed a memorandum of understanding outlining an investigation into merging their operations, with the objective of finalizing an agreement by June 2025. Under their proposed arrangement, both brands would have retained their distinct identities but collaborated on shared platforms, powertrains, and production processes.

This union would have resulted in the formation of one of the world's largest automobile manufacturers. However, according to reports from the influential Japanese newspaper Nikkei, which initially disclosed details of the merger talks last year, Nissan intends to withdraw from the agreement due to escalating disagreements between the two firms concerning the merger's implementation.Recent reports in The Financial Times indicate that Nissan executives were deeply displeased by an unexpected proposal from Honda that deviated from the original plan to establish a joint holding company. This alternative proposal would have effectively positioned Nissan as a wholly owned subsidiary of Honda. Nissan sources quoted by the FT claim that this offer was presented as a non-negotiable ultimatum. Reports suggest that Honda advanced this proposal due to its greater market capitalization. The valuation of the two companies' respective assets is believed to have been a crucial point of contention throughout the merger negotiations. Honda's market capitalization stands around £31 billion, while Nissan's is valued at approximately £8 billion. This disparity is thought to have prompted Honda to seek a dominant role in the merger rather than the initially envisioned 'merger of equals'.Renault, a French firm currently holding a 36% stake in Nissan, has reportedly urged its Alliance partner to secure a more favorable deal should Honda assume a leading position in any potential alliance. Following the Nikkei report, Nissan's share price plummeted by over 4% on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, while Honda's share price saw a rise of approximately 8%. Both Nissan and Honda issued separate statements to Reuters asserting that the Nikkei report lacked foundation in information officially released by the companies. They emphasized their commitment to finalizing a future direction by mid-February





