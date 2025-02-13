Nissan, Honda End Merger Talks

Nissan and Honda have called off merger talks that aimed to create a joint holding company. Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida rejected the proposed structure that would have made Nissan a subsidiary of Honda, citing concerns over realizing Nissan's full potential. Although the merger talks have failed, both companies will continue collaborating on electric vehicles and smart car technologies.

Nissan Chief Executive Makoto Uchida announced the end of merger talks with Honda , stating that the proposed structure wouldn't allow Nissan to reach its full potential. Initially, the automakers aimed to establish a joint holding company, with Mitsubishi Motors potentially joining the partnership. However, the talks shifted to making Nissan a subsidiary of Honda , a proposition Uchida rejected.

Analysts had questioned the benefits of the collaboration from the outset, as the companies' product lines and strengths significantly overlap within an industry facing intense competition from newcomers like Tesla and BYD, as well as the rapid shift towards electrification. While the merger talks have been abandoned, Honda and Nissan confirmed they will continue collaborating on electric vehicles and smart car technologies like autonomous driving. Honda CEO Toshihiro Mibe expressed disappointment over the failed talks, acknowledging the potential for a successful partnership while recognizing the difficult decisions needed to realize it. The news comes at a crucial time for both companies, with Nissan grappling with declining vehicle sales and implementing cost-cutting measures, including a 9,000 job reduction and a 50% pay cut for Uchida. Meanwhile, Honda remains in a stronger financial position and was poised to take a leading role in the joint executive team. Despite the setback, the companies aim to maintain their collaborative efforts in key areas of automotive innovation





