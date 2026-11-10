Nissan Has Flipped the New Rogue Hybrid’s Script Thanks to Its E-Power System

The 2027 Nissan Rogue Hybrid is arguably Nissan’s best overall vehicle in recent years, given its impressive new powertrain, smooth operation, and improved tech, as we found out at the 2027 SUV of the Year.

the new 2027 Nissan Rogue Hybridis key to the brand’s turnaround. Nissan’s E-Power system uses a 1.5-liter turbocharged I-3 gas engine as a generator, providing power to the motors that propel the vehicle.

It’s a sophisticated setup that blends the benefits of an EV with the affordability and freedom of a traditional gas-powered hybrid, technology that will find its way into future Nissan models. In the Rogue, E-Power lives up to the hype.

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“You can sense the effort that went into the Rogue Hybrid," buyer’s guide director Zach Gale said. “Nissan wasn’t looking to tip-toe into the compact SUV segment, but to make a splashy entrance. ”that accelerates more like an EV than a gas car, has plenty of passing power, and a quiet engine,” he said.

The Rogue’s two powerful motors provide the smooth and quick acceleration of electric power along with regenerative braking, including a one-pedal drive mode, which is a pleasant surprise in a hybrid. Add to that the compact, efficient, and quiet three-cylinder engine that you normally only hear when you really put your foot down. The Rogue provides good ride quality, and noise from the tires and suspension are nicely muted.

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It also has a Smooth Stop feature to help smooth out jerky stops that make the nose dip down and back up. As for driver assistance, Nissan’s ProPilot Assist has come a long way and provides strong lane centering, though it doesn’t make lane changes in this model. The Rogue proved surprisingly capable off-road, as well. Although the suspension didn’t like the washboard ruts of our test route, it proved unstoppable in deep sand.

From a styling standpoint, its looks have also been overhauled, helping it stand out on the road.

“Nissan has made an older design look futuristic and aspirational,” Gale said. Guest judge and former head of Mercedes design Gorden Wagener appreciated the Rogue’s sporty proportions and stance, calling it a “new, more edgy form language from Nissan. ”Inside, the interior could be more colorful, but we liked the light-blue stitching on the soft-touch doors. The comfortable seats have a funky, futuristic shape that’s mirrored in the geometric opening of the storage area on the doors.

The seats are comfortable, but one judge found the upper thigh support too aggressive. The center console is spare but houses an excellent magnetic and cooled fast-charging phone pad. The new instrumental panel and infotainment screens represent a huge leap forward for Nissan with their new graphics and user interface. The rear doors open 90 degrees, with lots of room for second-row passengers, and there’s a massive cargo area.

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Associate editor Alex Leanse called it a top-notch powertrain wrapped in a solid vehicle—one that’s now a legitimate rival to the Even if consumers don’t quite understand the E-Power technology, they’ll quickly understand that this is the best Rogue to date, one that also offers impressive value for what’s in essence a well-equipped EV of sorts. Taken as a whole, it’s a harbinger of good things to come for Nissan.

This review was conducted as part of our 2027 SUV of the Year testing, where each vehicle is evaluated on our six key criteria: efficiency, design, safety, engineering excellence, value, and performance of intended function. Eligible vehicles must be all-new or significantly revised.1.5L turbo direct-injected Miller-cycle DOHC 12-valve I-3, 148 hp @ 5,000 rpm, 171 lb-ft @ 3,600 rpm