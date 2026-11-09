Nissan reintroduces the historic Patrol nameplate to the US market with the 2027 Armada Patrol Pro-4X, a rebranded off-road trim featuring Nismo styling, a twin-turbo V-6 engine, and specialized suspension for rugged terrain.

Nissan’s vehicles may not always come up in the top spot in comparison tests, but there’s one arena where the brand indisputably competes at the top rung in the United States: strong names.

—named after fancy Italian glassware—suggests premium elegance in a way that, say, “RX450+” doesn’t. And the 2027 Nissan Armada Patrol Pro-4X’s name makes it pretty, pretty clear that the company doesn’t have any intention of changing course anytime soon.

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The new-for-’27 moniker marks the return of the “Patrol” badge to Nissan’s U.S. lineup after a 66-year absence, the nameplate last seeing the side of a vehicle in an American showroom the same year Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin planted their boots on the moon. It’s remained in widespread use elsewhere on Planet Earth, however, on several generations of burly body-on-frame sport-utility vehicles, including.

That may mean the Armada Patrol name is sourced from the Department of Redundancy Department, but hey, we’re still happy to see it back. Most of the rest of the SUV will be familiar to anyone who’s experienced the previous Armada Pro-4X off-road trim, as the new version is effectively a rebrand of that, but there are a couple other tweaks made for the 2027 model year.

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There’s a Nismo roof rack and Nismo rock sliders, as well as available Nismo Axis wheels wrapped in BFGoodrich off-road tires. Otherwise, the new trim comes packing all the regular goodies previously found on a factory go-anywhere Armada. There’s the 3.5-liter twin-turbo V-6 making 425 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque, connected to a four-wheel drive system with electronic limited-slip differential and a 9-speed automatic gearbox.

Adaptive air suspension, skid plate, off-road cameras and all-terrain tires all help it push further past the pavement than regular Armadas, while fender flares and red accents help set it apart visually. Should you be interested in taking the 2027 Armada Patrol Pro-4x home—ideally by driving across a mountain range or two—you should plan on forking over at least $81,265 for the privilege.

That’s $11,700 more than the starting price of a basic four-wheel drive Armada, but a few grand cheaper than its key rivals, the Ford Expedition Tremor and Chevrolet Tahoe Z71 with the 6.2-liter V-8. Also, with Detroit’s models, you can’t stand on the running board and make dad jokes about being “on patrol. ”and Jalopnik, among other outlets. You can often find him test-driving new cars in New York City, cursing the slow-moving traffic surrounding him.